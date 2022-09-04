Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer updates fans as he prepares to welcome second daughter
Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer has taken to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming birth of his second child and let fans know just how things are going. Thompson-Dwyer shared a snap of himself on Instagram with the caption: "Can't believe my second daughter will be born in 2 weeks, that's mad. 24 with 2 kids yano [crying laughing emoji]. Think it's time I wrap it up [aubergine emoji]. All jokes aside man, cannot wait to be a dad again, truly blessed."
Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
digitalspy.com
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
digitalspy.com
EE: Early thoughts on Freddie Slater
The first thing that sprung to mind was the parallels between his entrance and Stacey's back in 2004 (jumping the barrier at the tube and stealing from the market) Then his reply to Janine's comment "Are you sure youre not underage", "43 tomorrow" with the cheeky smile, does remind me also of Sean a bit - obviously both are/were major characters in the show - I do think they are setting him up to be quite a big player in the show?
digitalspy.com
Superman & Lois reveals who'll play Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
Superman & Lois season 3 spoilers follow. Superman & Lois has revealed who'll play Jonathan Kent following cast member Jordan Elsass's exit. Deadline reports that Australian star Michael Bishop will be playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane's son when the series returns to The CW in early 2023. Bishop most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whoopi Goldberg Is Tired Of Racist Fans Trying To Gatekeep Fantasy Franchises For White Audiences Only
A tale as old as time: Racist fans don't want Black people in fantasy realms, and Whoopi Goldberg is sick of it!
digitalspy.com
The Baileys need to be written out of the show as soon as possible
Sorry. But they are just not working and tonight was the final straw with the producers giving James a heart condition so he cant play football anymore. It is just the same thing with.this family. You dont see James or Michael.for weeks and then suddenly they get a storyline which lasts a few episodes.
digitalspy.com
EE - What are Peggy Mitchell's best years and moments?
I really liked her from 2005 to 2010, but I think she was great from 1998 to 2000 too. Getting drunk with Pat in the back of an ice cream van and drunk calling Phil. Definitely the mid to late 90s; running the Vic, the breast cancer storyline, marrying Frank, the affair reveal, coming to terms with being on her own etc.
digitalspy.com
It star Bill Skarsgård's new horror movie Barbarian gets rave first reactions
The first reviews have come in for It star Bill Skarsgård's new movie Barbarian, and it looks like he may have another horror hit on his hands. The film follows a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who books a rental home while travelling for a job interview, though discovers it is double-booked by a strange man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
MAJOR Corrie spoiler! (Not in the press yet)
After an incident between Stephen and Leo, Leo ends up dead in a bin. Stephen leaves him there and does not contact the police. Surprising they are likely going down the Hillman route with Stephen but there are numerous parallels now - manslaughter with Leo, his attempts to swindle Audrey, driven by money etc. Seems a bit desperate but maybe it'll end up being a good story, don't have that much faith in MacLeod though to be honest.
digitalspy.com
EE: Dot's send off - Returns?
I think we should see a number of returns from the 30+ years on the show. I think we need a whole Dot week. No other storylines getting focus just bubbling in background and we get loads of returns throughout the week. Michelle (I know she wasn’t popular but the...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 05/09/2022
Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don't have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn't come clean about her involvement. Meanwhile, Liv is shocked when she sees...
digitalspy.com
EE 1979 Episode. No Mention Of Clive Mitchell
No mention of Archie and Erics other brother Clive at all. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. It was only 30 minutes long. The fact they crammed so much in to that...
digitalspy.com
Netflix announces Teletubbies reboot
Attention all DS forum members with little ones! The Sun is reporting that Netflix have announced a Teletubbies reboot with Tituss Burgess as the narrator. "The Worst Children’s TV Show Is Returning As A Reboot" Says https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/netflix-reboot-teletubbies.html. It confirms it will be animated (so cheaper to make) and will...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
digitalspy.com
Question of Sport loses millions of viewers after Sue Barker is replaced by Paddy McGuinness
The BBC sports quiz show was fronted by Sue, 66, from 1997 until last year when she was replaced by Paddy McGuinness, 49, with audience numbers dropping to an average of 850,000 this series, according to The Sun. One episode on August 19 peaked at 750,000, with the programme being...
Twitter crashes after Queen Elizabeth’s death aged 96 as heartbroken mourners worldwide pay tribute to her service
TWITTER has crashed for thousands worldwide following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96. Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, passed away on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online. The-sun.com is...
Comments / 0