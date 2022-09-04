ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brit woman, 35, plunges to death from sixth floor window of Majorca hotel while on holiday as police launch probe

By Henry Holloway
 4 days ago

A BRIT woman has died after plunging from the sixth floor of a hotel while on holiday in Majorca.

Police have deployed homicide cops to investigate the 35-year-old tourist's death after the horror incident early on Sunday.

The woman died after the fall from the Hotel Bellver in Palma Credit: Melia Hotels

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 9.30am.

Paramedics raced to the Hotel Bellver in the Majorcan capital Palma - but sadly could do nothing to save the unnamed woman.

Well-placed sources confirmed she was staying at the hotel with a person believed to be her partner.

It was not immediately clear if that person, who will be interviewed by police as part of their inquiry, was in the room she plunged from at the time.

The National Police in Majorca have tasked the homicide unit with the probe.

Homicide under Spanish law covers potential crimes such as manslaughter and reckless deaths.

Local reports said the tourist had plunged from a sixth-floor window at the four-star hotel on the seafront promenade.

However, the unnamed woman plunged from a window at the back of the building above a street called calle Marques de la Cenia.

A police spokesman said: “I can confirm an investigation has been launched into the death of a British woman at a hotel in Palma this morning.”

The area where the woman landed has been cordoned off. An autopsy is expected to take place tomorrow or Tuesday.

Last month, a 48-year-old British woman died after plunging from another hotel in Palma.

The August 17 drama occurred at the four-star Hotel Melia Palma Marina.

Reports at the time said she had plunged from an eighth floor.

And in May, a 34-year-old British tourist plunged to his death from the seventh-floor of the four-star Melia South Beach Hotel in the Majorcan party resort of Magaluf.

Police sources confirmed at the time he had been drinking before the 8.30am plunge on May 12 and local reports said tests were taking place to see if he had taken drugs.

Shocked onlookers filmed him pacing up and down at speed on a narrow ledge on the outside of his balcony before falling to his death after appearing to try to clamber down onto the balcony below.

The same day he died a Dutch tourist lost his life after hurling himself off a cliff in a tombstoning stunt in front of his partner and two children.

He was later named as former footballer Mourad Lambrabatte.

His widow filmed him jumping more than 70 feet to his death on an islet opposite the Majorcan holiday resort of Santa Ponsa near Magaluf.

