Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners are moving to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers by putting the question before voters. If they gather enough signatures, the law that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day wouldn’t take effect unless it’s supported by a majority of voters. It would create a Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions. The coalition said Wednesday that the law will raise consumer costs, isn’t needed, and will create “a fractured economy” with different regulations for different types of restaurants.
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company says it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by a failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced Wednesday that although the investigation is not complete, it plans to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund for the town of Weed. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2. The mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a machine.
Wolf move expands voter registration forms at state offices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms. The expansion comes under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The executive order requires the materials and and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments. It means those who want to vote can start the process at Farm Show events, state parks, libraries and elsewhere. Visitors to the designated areas will be able to get official voter registration mail applications, envelopes and instructions about how to send them in.
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel asked the the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson is a Democrat who was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned.
