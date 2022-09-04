With American Airlines service ending, local leaders strive to restore flights to Dubuque

Read full article on original website
biztimes.biz
Local, state, national business leaders talk workforce, solutions in Dubuque
Business leaders from numerous sectors gathered in Dubuque on Wednesday to discuss challenges, successes and the government policies that have contributed to both. At Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Legislative Conference at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, workforce problems took center stage. But the successes highlighted and solutions proposed provided more of a silver lining than the national political discourse has provided recently.
x1071.com
American Airlines Flight Declares Emergency During Approach To Dubuque
An American Airlines jet declared an emergency due to a possible bird strike as it approached Dubuque Regional Airport for a landing Sunday night. Flight 3904 from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Dubuque reported the strike about 9:45 p.m. According to Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport Director, the flight crew were on their final approach to runway three-six when they had a bird strike the window. The airliner circled the airport and then landed without incident. There were no injuries and no damage was found. The flight was among the last trips to Dubuque by American Airlines. The airport’s only commercial carrier is ending serving to Dubuque on Wednesday.
biztimes.biz
Massive cruise ship stops in Dubuque for 1st time
Those walking along the Mississippi Riverwalk on Tuesday were treated to a unique sight — a massive cruise ship from an international company docked along the riverfront. Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop Tuesday morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. The stop was part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River, which left St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 10.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
biztimes.biz
Working together to support Dubuque’s children
To learn more about the Community Foundation’s Every Child Reads initiative and ways you can make a difference for people in Dubuque, visit dbqfoundation.org or call 563-588-2700. Growing up in Dubuque was a foundational experience for Michael Nivarel. The sense of community he felt and the generosity he witnessed...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: German beer hall opens in Clayton County
Do you have an interesting story or news tips to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Guttenberg, Iowa, and Galena, Ill. Sisters...
biztimes.biz
News of record
Building permits issued in Dubuque County in June with values of at least $50,000:. • Russell J. and Barbara E. Lau, 1475 Southern Ave., $300,000. • Klein Custom Homes Inc., 4437 Barnwood Lane, $420,000. • North Cascade Road Developers, LLC, 2086 Creek Wood Drive, $450,000. Stores and customer service. •...
KCRG.com
Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re taking an early look inside the new facility that’s underway at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly, crews are about a week ahead of schedule right now. The Cedar Valley Humane Society serves 47...
The #1 Chain Restaurant Dubuque Needs (Again)
Whenever I head back to my home-area of DuPage County, IL, there are always a couple popular staples on my list. One of which is Portillo's, which nearly anyone from Illinois will praise as one of the places you can find the best hot dog and Italian beef around. But there's another chain restaurant I've mentioned before, and it's one I still want to see Dubuque get sooner rather than later.
U.S. 30 bridge closed for construction
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) between Clinton and Fulton will begin today, September 6. The bridge, located one mile west of Illinois 84 in Whiteside County, will be closed for the duration of the work. Work will consist of repairing and painting the […]
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
biztimes.biz
Spurred by growth, Manchester business moves again
MANCHESTER, Iowa — With his business continuing to grow, Kurt Heims needed a new location. And with his new spot at 121 E. Main St. in Manchester, Heims Awards and Custom Gifts has found a storefront with increased visibility and foot traffic. Heims Awards and Custom Gifts is the...
KCRG.com
Davenport woman charged for role in alercation that invovled 3 people being slashed in May
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical disturbance that took place back in May 2022. On May 15th, officials responded to 1st and Main St. at approximately 1:52 am for a report of a disturbance. Responders arrived and no disturbance was located. Later, they learned that three victims from the incident were at Finley Hospital.
KCRG.com
Former security guard in Dubuque accused of threatening to shoot his workplace
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former security guard in Dubuque is accused of threatening to shoot up his workplace. Police arrested Mark Krolick at his home last week. He faces a felony threat of terrorism charge. A criminal complaint shows Krolick worked as a security guard for Per Mar Security...
KWQC
Davenport Southeast Little League visits Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - If you build it, they will come. The iconic phrase rings true to baseball fans across the state of Iowa, including the Davenport Southeast Little League. Following their incredible run in the Little League World Series, the team returned home and made a pitstop at the...
KCRG.com
Family of William Rich wants body camera footage released
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 30 family members and friends of 22-year-old William Rich marched from the Cedar Rapids Police Department to the Linn County Courthouse Tuesday pleading for answers. Police said they responded to a domestic call last Tuesday and tried to apprehend Rich. That was when they...
KCRG.com
Fatal semi crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
A Fan-Favorite Band is Returning to Q Casino in October
#YourGirlfriendsFavoriteBand is returning to Q Casino on Saturday, October 22nd at 8pm for a night of reimagined classics and great energy. The powerful party band known as the Pork Tornadoes will be performing at the Q Showroom next month. The "good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey, and may or may not have beards" have been incredibly popular in Dubuque and the surrounding areas ever since they hit the scene years ago.
Immanuel Lutheran to hold Holy Closure ceremony
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clinton will celebrate both 150 years of ministry and Holy Closure on Sunday, September 11 at 10:30 am. Immanuel will distribute $120,000 of their Legacy Plan to approximately 30 nonprofits during the service, with Bishop Amy Current presiding and assisted by Pastor Paul Holmer, retired. Immanuel Lutheran is located at 819 […]
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
