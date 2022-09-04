With American Airlines service ending, local leaders strive to restore flights to Dubuque

An American Airlines jet declared an emergency due to a possible bird strike as it approached Dubuque Regional Airport for a landing Sunday night. Flight 3904 from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Dubuque reported the strike about 9:45 p.m. According to Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport Director, the flight crew were on their final approach to runway three-six when they had a bird strike the window. The airliner circled the airport and then landed without incident. There were no injuries and no damage was found. The flight was among the last trips to Dubuque by American Airlines. The airport’s only commercial carrier is ending serving to Dubuque on Wednesday.

