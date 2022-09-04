Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: German beer hall opens in Clayton County
Do you have an interesting story or news tips to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Guttenberg, Iowa, and Galena, Ill. Sisters...
Lagomarcino’s restaurants closing for winter
Lago’s lunch lovers, you better hit your favorite location while you still can. According to a post on Lagomarcino’s Facebook page, the restaurants in Moline and Davenport will be closed for the winter, starting September 19. The post goes on to say closing the restaurants will allow them to focus on providing customers with their […]
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Food Truck in The Area
Have you ever been to the Stateline's Best Food Truck?. Summer is coming to an end (or it's over depending on how you think...) but we can't move to fall without talking about the BEST part of summer in the Rockford area... food trucks!. Ok, yes we have access to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The #1 Chain Restaurant Dubuque Needs (Again)
Whenever I head back to my home-area of DuPage County, IL, there are always a couple popular staples on my list. One of which is Portillo's, which nearly anyone from Illinois will praise as one of the places you can find the best hot dog and Italian beef around. But there's another chain restaurant I've mentioned before, and it's one I still want to see Dubuque get sooner rather than later.
Here’s When You Can See Bright Fall Foliage In Iowa, Illinois, & Wisconsin This Year
Summer is behind us and we're not far away from peak fall foliage season here in the Midwest. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that peak fall colors generally happen the weekend closest to October 10th. It's about the last week of September to the second week of October.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
biztimes.biz
Massive cruise ship stops in Dubuque for 1st time
Those walking along the Mississippi Riverwalk on Tuesday were treated to a unique sight — a massive cruise ship from an international company docked along the riverfront. Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop Tuesday morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. The stop was part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River, which left St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night. Two cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. Winnebago Road. Both ended up on their roofs. It is not clear how many people were inside, though minor injuries were reported. There […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal: Hospital Security Guard Tells Us Their Paranormal Experiences While Patrolling A Local Hospital
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois
Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
biztimes.biz
Local, state, national business leaders talk workforce, solutions in Dubuque
Business leaders from numerous sectors gathered in Dubuque on Wednesday to discuss challenges, successes and the government policies that have contributed to both. At Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Legislative Conference at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, workforce problems took center stage. But the successes highlighted and solutions proposed provided more of a silver lining than the national political discourse has provided recently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztimes.biz
News of record
Building permits issued in Dubuque County in June with values of at least $50,000:. • Russell J. and Barbara E. Lau, 1475 Southern Ave., $300,000. • Klein Custom Homes Inc., 4437 Barnwood Lane, $420,000. • North Cascade Road Developers, LLC, 2086 Creek Wood Drive, $450,000. Stores and customer service. •...
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
100fmrockford.com
Hard Rock gets state OK to start construction of casino resort in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Hard Rock Casino Rockford has received state approval to begin the first steps of construction on its future casino resort near the corner of East State Street and Interstate 90. The Illinois Gaming Board gave approval for Hard Rock to start moving dirt and lay the foundation...
superhits935.com
Motorcycle rider hurt in alcohol related crash in Ogle County
A Davis Junction woman suffered injuries last night following an alcohol related motorcycle crash in Ogle County. The accident took place a short time before 8:30 in the 11 thousand block of East Route 72. 42-year old Cassandra Inman was riding the motorcycle when she lost control of the vehicle.
x1071.com
American Airlines Flight Declares Emergency During Approach To Dubuque
An American Airlines jet declared an emergency due to a possible bird strike as it approached Dubuque Regional Airport for a landing Sunday night. Flight 3904 from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Dubuque reported the strike about 9:45 p.m. According to Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport Director, the flight crew were on their final approach to runway three-six when they had a bird strike the window. The airliner circled the airport and then landed without incident. There were no injuries and no damage was found. The flight was among the last trips to Dubuque by American Airlines. The airport’s only commercial carrier is ending serving to Dubuque on Wednesday.
U.S. 30 bridge closed for construction
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) between Clinton and Fulton will begin today, September 6. The bridge, located one mile west of Illinois 84 in Whiteside County, will be closed for the duration of the work. Work will consist of repairing and painting the […]
WIFR
Major crash in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
Comments / 0