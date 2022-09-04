Read full article on original website
Strong Showing For Southeast Minnesota in High School Volleyball Rankings
The latest edition of the Minnesota High School Volleyball rankings are out and southeast Minnesota had a strong showing once again. Section 1 had a strong showing of teams climbing into the Top 10 of their respective classes, including four teams in Class A, three teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and two teams in Class AAAA.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Welcome To The Big Leagues! Minnesota Native To Get His MLB Debut Tomorrow
It appears that the Minnesota Twins are going with a Minnesota native to be their starting pitcher tomorrow night in New York. Maybe it will be the thing the team needs to put it over the top to beat the dreaded Bronx-bombers, as the Twins according to Si.com "since 2002, the Twins are 13-50 at Yankee Stadium". Getting his major league debut is North Saint Paul and Concordia-St. Paul, graduate Louie Varland.
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing
We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
Was SuperStar Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. Really Fishing In Minnesota Recently?
Now if that's not really Hank Williams Jr., I'm gonna be really ticked off. Just look at those pictures. It sure looks like the real Hank Jr. Just look at those fish?!. It appears that Hank Jr. enjoys our Minnesota fishing as much as we do. The question is, where were these pictures taken, and how often do you think Hank Jr. comes to Minnesota to catch a good fish?
Blake Shelton Bringing New Tour Back to Minnesota
He was here in Minnesota the past summer and now Blake Shelton just announced he's bringing his new tour back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes!. Blake Shelton is one of the most well-known country stars in country music today, thanks to his career that's spanned over 20 years, and his stint as a coach on the NBC TV show The Voice, which has been on the air now for over 10 years.
When We’ll See Peak Fall Colors in Southeast Minnesota
School has officially begun which means fall is right around the corner. Even though fall is nowhere near as long as I'd like it to be, there are still some really fun activities we Minnesotans love to do every fall, like apple picking, going to corn mazes, and leaf peeping. Later we'll check out some of the apple orchards you can visit in our area but first let's talk about when the fall colors will be at their peak this fall in southeast Minnesota.
Ten Little White Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Minnesota State Fair Announces 2022 ‘Best of Fair’ Vendor Winners
With so much awesomeness at the Minnesota State Fair, how can anyone decide who's got the best stuff going on? Well, the State Fair does every year, announcing a 'Best of Fair' list each year. This year thirteen vendors were selected for the 'Best of' list. I can only imagine...
Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Today in SE Minnesota
The National Weather Service says there's a chance of thunderstorms developing later today, with the possibility of some becoming strong or severe. The best chance of storms will be between 2 and 10 pm, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds. From the National Weather Service this...
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
America’s Favorite Steakhouse Has Four Locations In Minnesota
I love cooking steak. Recently, I discovered an add-on for pellet grills that helps make a perfectly seared steak every time. It's called a grill grate and it lays on top of your grilling surface. Thanks to technology that I don't really understand it gets much hotter than your grill surface ever would. Check out the picture and product link below.
Latest Recall in Minnesota Includes 490+ Pounds of Beef Products
If you've got a stash of beef jerky in your fridge or pantry, double-check that it's not part of the latest recall. About 497 pounds of beef jerky sold throughout the United States, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been pulled off of shelves due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, infections, or even miscarriages among pregnant women.
Three People Killed, Two Injured in St. Paul Shooting
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were killed and two more were injured after a shooting in St. Paul Sunday afternoon. The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 900 block of Case Avenue East around 4:30 p.m. Officials arrived and found two people in front of an address suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
