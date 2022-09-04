ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Quick Country 96.5

Welcome To The Big Leagues! Minnesota Native To Get His MLB Debut Tomorrow

It appears that the Minnesota Twins are going with a Minnesota native to be their starting pitcher tomorrow night in New York. Maybe it will be the thing the team needs to put it over the top to beat the dreaded Bronx-bombers, as the Twins according to Si.com "since 2002, the Twins are 13-50 at Yankee Stadium". Getting his major league debut is North Saint Paul and Concordia-St. Paul, graduate Louie Varland.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Was SuperStar Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. Really Fishing In Minnesota Recently?

Now if that's not really Hank Williams Jr., I'm gonna be really ticked off. Just look at those pictures. It sure looks like the real Hank Jr. Just look at those fish?!. It appears that Hank Jr. enjoys our Minnesota fishing as much as we do. The question is, where were these pictures taken, and how often do you think Hank Jr. comes to Minnesota to catch a good fish?
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Blake Shelton Bringing New Tour Back to Minnesota

He was here in Minnesota the past summer and now Blake Shelton just announced he's bringing his new tour back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes!. Blake Shelton is one of the most well-known country stars in country music today, thanks to his career that's spanned over 20 years, and his stint as a coach on the NBC TV show The Voice, which has been on the air now for over 10 years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

When We’ll See Peak Fall Colors in Southeast Minnesota

School has officially begun which means fall is right around the corner. Even though fall is nowhere near as long as I'd like it to be, there are still some really fun activities we Minnesotans love to do every fall, like apple picking, going to corn mazes, and leaf peeping. Later we'll check out some of the apple orchards you can visit in our area but first let's talk about when the fall colors will be at their peak this fall in southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Today in SE Minnesota

The National Weather Service says there's a chance of thunderstorms developing later today, with the possibility of some becoming strong or severe. The best chance of storms will be between 2 and 10 pm, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds. From the National Weather Service this...
Quick Country 96.5

Latest Recall in Minnesota Includes 490+ Pounds of Beef Products

If you've got a stash of beef jerky in your fridge or pantry, double-check that it's not part of the latest recall. About 497 pounds of beef jerky sold throughout the United States, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been pulled off of shelves due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, infections, or even miscarriages among pregnant women.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Three People Killed, Two Injured in St. Paul Shooting

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were killed and two more were injured after a shooting in St. Paul Sunday afternoon. The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 900 block of Case Avenue East around 4:30 p.m. Officials arrived and found two people in front of an address suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

