Evansville, IN

14news.com

2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map coming soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map is expected to be released Friday. Fall Festival officials say there will be just under 120 food booths. The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022

The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
103GBF

My School Rules – 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!. THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS... My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Pumpkins and Mums: Where to Find the Best Fall Staples in Owensboro

Here in Owensboro, nothing screams “Fall” more than a front porch beautifully decorated with pumpkins and mums. And because these autumn staples are so beloved in our area, visitors won’t have any trouble finding that perfect Fall combo. You can find mums in every color imaginable at...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Owensboro Priest reaches for the sky despite challenges

SHASTA COUNTY, CA (WEHT) – Climbing a volcano presents challenges for anyone looking to climb it, but for Owensboro Priest Jamie Dennis of Owensboro, climbing a volcano is even more difficult when you’re blind. Father Dennis recently climbed Lassen Peak in California for the second time all while...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
BEAVER DAM, KY
wevv.com

Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday

There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Here’s Why You Might See Clay Aiken in Owensboro This Week

If you watched Season 2 of American Idol, you are likely a familiar with Clay Aiken. The North Carolina native sang all the way to finale to set up one of the Idol's most famous finales- Ruben Studdard vs. Clay Aiken. Though Ruben eventually won the title, Clay earned himself a legion of fans called Claymates. And, I'll confess it. I was one of them.
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend

LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro riverfront will welcome the Air Force Thunderbirds in 2023

The Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team is returning for the 2023 Owensboro Air Show. The event will take place September 15 through September 17 of 2023. The show will also feature a wide range of aircraft on display, as well as aerial demonstrations at the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport.
OWENSBORO, KY
boonvilleathletics.com

Girls Golf falls to Castle

On Tuesday the girls golf team lost to Castle. Sydney Rohrscheib chipped a ball in on hole 6! The girls will be back in action on Wednesday at home.
NEWBURGH, IN
Shield

“John McNaughton: Artist-Mentor-Friend:” The remarkable life of John McNaughton

While current students may not know who John McNaughton was, his legacy is hidden everywhere on campus, shaping the atmosphere of USI for years. His legacy hides in “The Screaming Eagle” sculpture in front of The Screaming Eagles Arena. His legacy hides in each student who graduates from the art and design department. His legacy hides in plain sight.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

