Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map coming soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map is expected to be released Friday. Fall Festival officials say there will be just under 120 food booths. The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.
spencercountyonline.com
Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022
The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
14news.com
Ky. man plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky man has new plans for an old school building in Henderson County. The Corydon School building that sits off Highway 60 has been vacant for 30 years. It was purchased at an auction last month by Sam Cornett and plans are being made to...
Take A Ride On Two Indiana Roads That Feel Like Real-Life Roller Coasters [PHOTOS]
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My School Rules – 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT
Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!. THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS... My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!
14news.com
Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
visitowensboro.com
Pumpkins and Mums: Where to Find the Best Fall Staples in Owensboro
Here in Owensboro, nothing screams “Fall” more than a front porch beautifully decorated with pumpkins and mums. And because these autumn staples are so beloved in our area, visitors won’t have any trouble finding that perfect Fall combo. You can find mums in every color imaginable at...
Historic Newburgh to Host Halloween Illuminations & Ghostly Hayrides
When I say I love Halloween, I mean it is my most favorite holiday of the entire year - yes, I even think it's better than Christmas! I love the pumpkins, the cider, the costumes... all of it! I also love all of the amazing local, community events that are held in celebration of my favorite holiday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
WTVW
Owensboro Priest reaches for the sky despite challenges
SHASTA COUNTY, CA (WEHT) – Climbing a volcano presents challenges for anyone looking to climb it, but for Owensboro Priest Jamie Dennis of Owensboro, climbing a volcano is even more difficult when you’re blind. Father Dennis recently climbed Lassen Peak in California for the second time all while...
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday
There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See the Full List of Vendors for the 2022 Fall Farm Market at Hayden Farms in Kentucky
The 4th Annual Fall Farm Market is less than two weeks away at Hayden Farms in Whitesville, Kentucky. The 2022 edition promises to be the biggest and best yet. Daniel Hayden, owner of Hayden Farms, says that there are more vendors lined up this year than ever before. And, in addition to more shopping opportunities, there are more food options as well.
wevv.com
Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt
In April of 2022, a romantic jail getaway shocked the town of Florence, Alabama, eventually shocking the Nation. For seven months, violent felon Casey White and 17-year corrections officer Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other. They were not only forming a romantic relationship, they were planning a very detailed escape.
Here’s Why You Might See Clay Aiken in Owensboro This Week
If you watched Season 2 of American Idol, you are likely a familiar with Clay Aiken. The North Carolina native sang all the way to finale to set up one of the Idol's most famous finales- Ruben Studdard vs. Clay Aiken. Though Ruben eventually won the title, Clay earned himself a legion of fans called Claymates. And, I'll confess it. I was one of them.
104.1 WIKY
LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend
LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
wevv.com
Owensboro riverfront will welcome the Air Force Thunderbirds in 2023
The Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team is returning for the 2023 Owensboro Air Show. The event will take place September 15 through September 17 of 2023. The show will also feature a wide range of aircraft on display, as well as aerial demonstrations at the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport.
boonvilleathletics.com
Girls Golf falls to Castle
On Tuesday the girls golf team lost to Castle. Sydney Rohrscheib chipped a ball in on hole 6! The girls will be back in action on Wednesday at home.
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
Shield
“John McNaughton: Artist-Mentor-Friend:” The remarkable life of John McNaughton
While current students may not know who John McNaughton was, his legacy is hidden everywhere on campus, shaping the atmosphere of USI for years. His legacy hides in “The Screaming Eagle” sculpture in front of The Screaming Eagles Arena. His legacy hides in each student who graduates from the art and design department. His legacy hides in plain sight.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0