Abbott is a Failed governor and is guilty of misappropriation of taxp money he is wasting for the border stunt! He has received more the 3 Billion dollars for border security but he continues to raid the state budgets from DPS and Health and Human services to continue with his border stunts! The question is where has the 3.0 billion dollars gone to? Vote Corrupt Abbott out of office! Vote Blue this November!
Taking plan B pill was considered abortion with serious consequences. what changed? I know, voters don't like his bill so he's back peddling.
knowing he a coward , the coward speak only in large crowd, ,,the coward don't care for Texas citizens.Just the money he pocket from gun company .And from Texas citizens to.To all the lady this coward abbutt, has no gut ,no heart.This is all the lady want this coward to run Texasand protect us .This coward is not the man for the job
Related
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
Beto O’Rourke Calls Out “Motherfucker” Who Laughed Over Uvalde Mass Shooting
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
RELATED PEOPLE
Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
‘I have to carry my baby to bury my baby’: woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
GOP Candidate Saying it's 'Totally Just' to Kill Gay People Resurfaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Beto's first ad, "every Texan needs to know that Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest."
Expert says Californians who moved to Texas cost Beto the 2018 election
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 51