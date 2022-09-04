Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks
PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
WFMZ-TV Online
ANIZDA OKs more than $800K in capital repairs to PPL Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday afternoon approved capital repairs to PPL Center during its monthly board meeting at the the America on Wheels Museum. Since updates to the facility had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday's action covers work to...
Megabus Expands Its Services to 11 Cities, Including Quakertown
Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding eleven more routes, including to and from Quakertown. Rodrigo Torrejón wrote about the transportation news for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion is the result of a partnership between Coach USA’s intercity bus service and Fullington Trailways, a service with a number...
WFMZ-TV Online
Controversial development project off the table, for now, in Hilltown Twp.
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The signs, saying no to a rezone, hug parts of Hilltown Township. Some Bucks County residents have been fighting a special zoning amendment to allow a more than 170-unit retirement village set on 75 acres on Swartley Road. It's currently zoned for individual homes set on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Grants available to improve watersheds in Berks, Lebanon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is making money available to improve the Tulpehocken Creek and Quittapahilla Creek watersheds in Berks and Lebanon counties. Projects eligible for funding must support the enhancement of aquatic habitat, recreational access, and water quality in those watersheds, with priority in...
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed 'Skyline West' apartment building on West Broad clears hurdle with Bethlehem historic board
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic and Architectural Review Board on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness of a multi-family residential building with a parking deck. The Skyline West project is proposed for 143 W. Broad Street and offered by developer Dennis Benner, who is working on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cadillac Pub opens at site of former Klinger's of Fleetwood
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Fleetwood has a new bar and grill that reflects the borough's automotive history. The Cadillac Pub opened Wednesday at 24 E. Main St. The pub's name reflects the history of the area: "Keeping the heritage of the original Cadillac plant down the road," according to its Facebook post.
sanatogapost.com
Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters
BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County
A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Could striped parking spaces expand to all of Reading?
READING, Pa. — Nathan Matz, executive director of the Reading Parking Authority, presented a report to the Reading City Council Tuesday night on the effectiveness of a pilot parking program that has been in effect since July 1. The council previously authorized a 90-day pilot program to create striped...
King of Prussia Neighbor of Valley Forge Lives Close Enough to Discern the Park’s Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a King of Prussia resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Plans for retirement village apparently have been scuttled
Plans have, apparently, been scuttled for a retirement village in part of Bucks County. The owner of the property in Hilltown Township says he's still set on building the retirement village. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story. Plus, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf today unveiled a plan to get...
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Pottstown butcher shop says it can't open due to POS equipment charges
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new butcher shop and deli in Pottstown says it won't be able to hold its grand opening after all. The owners of Better on the Bone posted early Wednesday that unexpected charges from a POS (point of sale) equipment company have drained their bank account. The equipment takes credit, debit and other forms of payment.
WGAL
Huge fallen tree branch damages Lancaster properties, vehicles
LANCASTER, Pa. — In Lancaster, a fallen tree limb that caused major damage to property and cars has yet to be cleaned up. Residents on South Lime Street said the limb came down nearly a week ago, and they're wondering when it will be cleared. The tree is on...
Two Chester County Houses Among Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Area
While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Chester County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
