Boyertown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks

PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ANIZDA OKs more than $800K in capital repairs to PPL Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday afternoon approved capital repairs to PPL Center during its monthly board meeting at the the America on Wheels Museum. Since updates to the facility had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday's action covers work to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grants available to improve watersheds in Berks, Lebanon

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is making money available to improve the Tulpehocken Creek and Quittapahilla Creek watersheds in Berks and Lebanon counties. Projects eligible for funding must support the enhancement of aquatic habitat, recreational access, and water quality in those watersheds, with priority in...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cadillac Pub opens at site of former Klinger's of Fleetwood

FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Fleetwood has a new bar and grill that reflects the borough's automotive history. The Cadillac Pub opened Wednesday at 24 E. Main St. The pub's name reflects the history of the area: "Keeping the heritage of the original Cadillac plant down the road," according to its Facebook post.
FLEETWOOD, PA
sanatogapost.com

Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters

BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Could striped parking spaces expand to all of Reading?

READING, Pa. — Nathan Matz, executive director of the Reading Parking Authority, presented a report to the Reading City Council Tuesday night on the effectiveness of a pilot parking program that has been in effect since July 1. The council previously authorized a 90-day pilot program to create striped...
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia Neighbor of Valley Forge Lives Close Enough to Discern the Park’s Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a King of Prussia resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
VISTA.Today

PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Pottstown butcher shop says it can't open due to POS equipment charges

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new butcher shop and deli in Pottstown says it won't be able to hold its grand opening after all. The owners of Better on the Bone posted early Wednesday that unexpected charges from a POS (point of sale) equipment company have drained their bank account. The equipment takes credit, debit and other forms of payment.
POTTSTOWN, PA

