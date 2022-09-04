Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Child Welfare Medicaid Managed Care Advisory Workgroup met Sept. 15

Read full article on original website
Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Illinois Adoption Advisory Council met July 8
Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Illinois Adoption Advisory Council Serving Adoptive and Guardianship Families met July 8. Here are the minutes provided by the council:IAAC MEMBERS PRESENT IAAC MEMBERS ABSENT GUESTS STAFF Samantha Coleman Heather Breems John Hall... Posted in:. 11:55. 11:55. 07:16. Illinois' DeWitte supports new FOID...
Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:25. 15:25.
Exonerated after 30 years, Williams walks out Illinois prison a free man
After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williamson walked out of an Illinois prison as an innocent man. Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Bost: "Im hosting a telephone town hall on Thursday at 4:00 PM central time to hear from YOU! I hope youll..."
Swanson: 'Inflation remains high, and it continues to impact every single person in Illinois who makes a purchase at a store'
State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Mendota) takes the state's inflation rates personally."Inflation remains high, and it continues to impact every single person in Illinois who makes a purchase at a store," Swanson recently said in a Facebook post. "As your representative, I will continue... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Memorial Health Hospitals Among Region's 'Best' in Annual Rankings
Springfield Memorial Hospital was again recognized as a Best Regional Hospital for West Central Illinois and one of the top hospitals in the state. U.S. News evaluated 215 hospitals in Illinois with the nonprofit hospital coming in at 24th. Springfield Memorial Hospital was one of only... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Commentary: Scott Reeder - Forgiving loans just rearranges debt and doesn't fix issue
This is a reverse Robin Hood program. It is disproportionately benefiting wealthier households at the expense of others. More significantly it does nothing to solve the underlying problem of the cost of education. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 13:41. 13:41. 13:11. 13:11. 13:09. 13:01. 12:34. 12:34. 12:06. 11:00. 09:38.
Long haul: longest wait for Lake in the Hills inventors' patents approved in August
State Senator Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) said he met with local law enforcement officials, who voiced their concerns about provisions of the SAFE-T Act that will take effect Jan. 1. "Counties across the state are preparing for implementation of no cash bail, body camera, and other... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Festivals, picnics featured in the metro-east this weekend. See what other fun's in store
Noon Friday, Sept. 9, is the deadline to appear in next week's What's Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to ...
