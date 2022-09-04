‘No question’ – Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira debate ahead of Arsenal clash

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has given his verdict on the legendary Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira debate ahead of his team's Old Trafford clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Games between United and Arsenal have traditionally been feisty affairs, particularly when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were in charge of their respective clubs.

Ten Hag has rated United legend Keane over Vieira Credit: Sky Sports

Keane and Vieira clashed regularly while captaining their respective sides Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The pair exchanged words inside the tunnel

And one of the legendary battles between the two sides was that between their captains.

Described as "incredible competition between two titans of the game" by ex-United boss Ferguson, Keane and Vieira often locked horns both on and off the pitch.

Both were fierce defenders of their team, but were equally incredible footballers as they were leaders.

But for new Man Utd boss Ten Hag, Keane takes the edge over his legendary rival.

When asked by Sky Sports on who he thought was better between Keane and Vieira, Ten Hag said: "That's clear, no question. Keane."

Ten Hag's opinion may well come from a place of bias, as he now manages the English team he grew up supporting.

He revealed: "My team in England was always Manchester United, I always supported this club, from the past I loved watching (David) Beckham, (Paul) Scholes, (Rio) Ferdinand and (Ryan) Giggs, I always liked them."

Ten Hag's answer on the Fergie vs Wenger debate should come as no surprise.

The Dutchman says he respects Wenger's achievements in the game, but Ferguson "built all of this".

He said: "What (Arsene) Wenger did at Arsenal was great, his philosophy I really respect that, but Fergie built all of this."

Ten Hag confirms he speaks to Ferguson, who still plays a role at United, but says he is building "a new future".

He continued: "I speak with him, and we are happy with that, so are his advisors, we are grateful but now we have to build a new future, that is also clear."

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford on Sunday sat top of the table.

The Gunners have won all of their five games played so far this season.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are down in eighth - but a win could lift them into the top four.