Massachusetts State

WCVB

How to navigate rollout of new COVID-19 boosters in Massachusetts

NEWTON, Mass. — Hospitals, doctors' offices and pharmacies in Massachusetts are receiving their first shipments of the new and improved COVID-19 booster vaccine. The updated vaccine is called a bivalent booster because it has two components for dual protection. It will protect people from the original strain of COVID-19 while also offering protection from the new omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5.
sevendaysvt

‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine

Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

Smoked salmon sold in Massachusetts recalled

BOSTON – Smoked salmon sold in several states including Massachusetts is being voluntarily recalled.The FDA reported the fish has possible listeria contamination.St. James Smokehouse distributed the four ounce salmon packages between February and June.There have not yet been any reported illnesses. For complete details, click here. 
WNAW 94.7

The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect

As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

