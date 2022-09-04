Read full article on original website
Man in his 20s becomes third West Nile virus case in the state this year
The man, who was not identified, was likely exposed to the virus in Suffolk County where the risk of human infection is currently moderate to high. A man in his 20s became the third person in Massachusetts to be infected with West Nile virus this year, the state Department of Public Health said in a release Tuesday.
wgbh.org
Get a COVID-19 booster with your flu shot? Local doctors warn once-a year shots may be too optimistic.
A day after White House health officials urged Americans to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot along with their flu shot, some local health practitioners warned that the federal messaging may be too optimistic. Cassandra Pierre, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, says she is readying a plan...
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
WCVB
Massachusetts teenager on road to recovery from devastating spinal injury
BOSTON — A teenager from Rockland, Massachusetts, got the chance to take a victory lap that was months in the making on Wednesday. Evonne Woodfin, 17, is back on her feet with the help of a walker after suffering a devastating spinal injury while on a family vacation in Puerto Rico in June.
WCVB
How to navigate rollout of new COVID-19 boosters in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Hospitals, doctors' offices and pharmacies in Massachusetts are receiving their first shipments of the new and improved COVID-19 booster vaccine. The updated vaccine is called a bivalent booster because it has two components for dual protection. It will protect people from the original strain of COVID-19 while also offering protection from the new omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veterinarians say hundreds of dogs treated for mystery respiratory illness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Manchester said they have now treated more than 500 dogs for an unusual respiratory illness. The veterinarians said there's still no specific diagnosis for the illness, which can cause dogs to become seriously ill quickly. The Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester said fewer dogs...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Researchers raise concerns over chemicals found in tests of pregnant women
DEDHAM, Mass. — Chemicals can be found in our food, water, and even the air we breathe from dust. But scientists said you can and should restrict them when you are pregnant to protect your unborn child. Yesenia Rios-Rey used to have multi-colored dyed hair, wear lots of makeup...
WCVB
Out-of-state E-ZPass mix-up leaves Massachusetts woman with hundreds in mistaken tolls
BOSTON — Traffic on our roads is becoming a major headache again, but it's haunting Jeanette White even when she's not stuck in it. The Massachusetts motorist has been charged hundreds of dollars in tolls for trips on highways she hasn't driven on dating back to 2017. "I have...
WCVB
Cancers in adults under 50 increasing 'dramatically,' Brigham and Women's Hospital researchers say
BOSTON — The incidence of early onset cancers, those diagnosed before age 50, including cancers of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver and pancreas, has “dramatically increased” around over the past few decades, according to researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The scientists conducted...
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
Smoked salmon sold in Massachusetts recalled
BOSTON – Smoked salmon sold in several states including Massachusetts is being voluntarily recalled.The FDA reported the fish has possible listeria contamination.St. James Smokehouse distributed the four ounce salmon packages between February and June.There have not yet been any reported illnesses. For complete details, click here.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
WCVB
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians respond to Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest condominium complex after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. On Wednesday, video from Sky 5 showed...
The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect
As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
The Best-Ranked Colleges in Massachusetts for the Ultimate Party Experience
Thankfully, my college partying days are in the rearview mirror, but the memories will always be there. I had my college debut at UMass Dartmouth back in 2005, but that chapter was short-lived. From 2006-2010, Lyndon State College in Vermont was home for me, and let me tell you, it was quite the ride.
Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼
The disease has in some cases been fatal, and details like mortality rate, spread and case counts remain unknown. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼.
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
