ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'His apprenticeship is over': Carlo Ancelotti hails 'special' Rodrygo after his winner against Real Betis kept up Real Madrid's winning start in LaLiga - and believes the Brazil star, 21, is now ready to kick on

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Rodrygo has finally proved himself at the club after the Brazilian scored the winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Betis.

The La Liga champions maintained their 100 percent start to the season with Rodrygo coming to Los Blancos' rescue after Betis winger Sergio Canales equalised to cancel out Vinicius Junior's opener for Ancelotti's side.

The 21-year old's winner midway through the second half separated the two sides that occupied the top two places in La Liga before kick off and Ancelotti lauded the versatility of his young striker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXhMo_0hhnIOHC00
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti described Brazilian starlet Rodrygo as a special striker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B5Nc_0hhnIOHC00
Rodrygo fired Real Madrid's winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Real Betis at the Bernabeu

'He is a special striker for me because he can play in all the positions,' Ancelotti said of the Brazilian. 'He is quick, clever without the ball, effective in one-on-one situations. His apprenticeship is over and he is now a Real Madrid player to all intents and purposes.'

Rodrygo was linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu last season with the starlet struggling for game time.

But things turned around for the striker when he made match-winning impacts from the bench during Real's incredible run to Champions League glory last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqBoA_0hhnIOHC00
Rodrygo celebrated his winner against Real Betis with new midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni 

Rodrygo was a 78th minute substitute in the quarter final second leg comeback against Chelsea, scoring the decisive goal in extra time to see the Spanish giants through to the semi-final.

He did it again in the semi-final second leg against Manchester City. When thrown on in the 68th minute, the Brazilian scored twice in the final minute to force extra time with Madrid eventually prevailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQpw8_0hhnIOHC00
The Brazilian scored two goals to help Real Madrid beat Man City in the Champions League

The next step for Rodrygo is to step out of the shadow of Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema and start to regularly provide goals for the champions of Europe.

Real Madrid begin the defence of their Champions League title when they travel to Celtic on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea owners 'reassure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he does have a role to play for the club' despite Thomas Tuchel's sacking after £10m striker moved from Barcelona to be reunited with his former coach at Borussia Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'has been reassured that he wasn't signed just to please former manager Thomas Tuchel and does have a role to play at Chelsea.'. Chelsea completed the £10.3million signing of the forward from Barcelona on transfer deadline day last week, reuniting him with Tuchel following their time working together at Borussia Dortmund.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham prepare measures to stop rowdy Romanian fans from entering the home end for tonight's Europa Conference League clash... with Steaua Bucharest claiming 10,000 will be at the London Stadium - despite an allocation of just 3,250

West Ham are on high alert to prevent up to 7,000 rowdy away fans entering the home end for Thursday's European clash. The Premier League side host Romanian outfit Steaua Bucharest at the London Stadium in their Europa Conference League group-stage opener on Thursday evening. And amid FCSB president Gigi...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Graham Potter will be 'a resounding success' at Chelsea and will make players 'better and better', says his former Swansea assistant Alan Curtis... as he backs him to 'do things his own way' at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter will be a huge success if he takes the Chelsea job insists his former Swansea City assistant manager Alan Curtis. The Brighton & Hove Albion boss has verbally agreed terms on a contract to become the Blues new manager and he is expected to take position in the dugout for Saturday's game against Fulham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The Europa League could offer Cristiano Ronaldo his only starts this season so there's no point sulking! Plus Maguire, Casemiro and Shaw all have points to prove to Erik ten Hag as Man United embark on another continental adventure

Erik ten Hag has quickly formed a clear picture of his most effective team at Manchester United. Four Premier League games have seen minimal changes to his team selection and have resulted in four consecutive wins after the Dutch coach made bold calls to drop the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Canales
Daily Mail

Juan Mata finalising free transfer move to Galatasaray after leaving Man United this summer... after the Turkish giants announce Mauro Icardi's loan deal from PSG

Juan Mata is discussing the final details of a move to Galatasaray after reportedly agreeing personal terms. The 34-year old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United in the summer when his contract expired, following an eight-year spell at Old Trafford. Mata featured in 285 matches during his time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I can't stand certain guys being here': Shane Lowry hits out at 'disruptive' LIV Golf stars at BMW PGA Championship as he admits he doesn't 'hang out' with rebels anymore... while Rory McIlroy takes aim, saying rivals will be 'TIRED' by the fourth round

Shane Lowry has become the latest to blast players who've swapped the traditional golf circuit for the lucrative and controversial LIV Tour. The tension between the two tours has only intensified this week with 17 LIV rebels allowed to play the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England, which got underway today.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Adam Lallana is sensationally appointed as interim Brighton coach for this weekend after Graham Potter joined Chelsea on five-year deal... with current midfielder to support Andrew Crofts at Bournemouth

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana will sensationally make the step up to interim coach this weekend for their trip to Bournemouth. It comes after permanent boss Graham Potter was announced as the new Chelsea boss on a five-year deal. But the 34-year-old will now support Andrew Crofts as interim head coach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season

Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Betis#Real Madrid#Brazilian#Spanish
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace 'offer Wilfried Zaha a new deal' as the Arsenal target enters the final year of his contract at the Eagles... but he can speak to foreign clubs over a free transfer in January

Crystal Palace are determined to hold onto talisman Wilfried Zaha beyond this season after reportedly offering him a new contract. Zaha is in the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park but has shown little desire to commit his future to the club who he rejoined from Manchester United back in 2015.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are not finished yet in the transfer market as they add ex-Tottenham defender Serge Aurier to their squad... becoming the 22nd signing of Steve Cooper's busy summer

Serge Aurier has joined Nottingham Forest to become their 22nd signing of the summer, subject to visa approval although that is not thought to be an issue. The Ivorian right-back will join Steve Cooper's side and provide competition with Welsh defender Neco Williams, who was also brought in this summer from fellow Premier League side Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

583K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy