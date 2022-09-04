Read full article on original website
Strong Showing For Southeast Minnesota in High School Volleyball Rankings
The latest edition of the Minnesota High School Volleyball rankings are out and southeast Minnesota had a strong showing once again. Section 1 had a strong showing of teams climbing into the Top 10 of their respective classes, including four teams in Class A, three teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and two teams in Class AAAA.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
13 Official State Symbols of Minnesota
Most of my elementary school experience blurs together, but I do remember 4th grade vividly because that is the year we learned a lot about states and spent a lot of time learning about Minnesota. We were introduced to state symbols like the loon being our state bird, and the walleye being our state fish. It blended the world of fun facts and education and that is my preferred language. I love random trivial knowledge, which is probably why I host bar trivia as an adult.
Score Tickets to See Panic! At the Disco at the Xcel Energy Center
I have never been to a Panic! At the Disco concert myself but I hear that they put on an amazing show. Now is your chance to go see them at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for free!. Brenden Urie and Panic! At the Disco will be...
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
When We’ll See Peak Fall Colors in Southeast Minnesota
School has officially begun which means fall is right around the corner. Even though fall is nowhere near as long as I'd like it to be, there are still some really fun activities we Minnesotans love to do every fall, like apple picking, going to corn mazes, and leaf peeping. Later we'll check out some of the apple orchards you can visit in our area but first let's talk about when the fall colors will be at their peak this fall in southeast Minnesota.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Talks Smack About Iowa State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up its 2022 run but before the Great Minnesota Get-Together got started this year, the Governor talked some serious smack about a neighboring state fair. Ah, that 'ol competitive spirit sure is alive here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes here in 2022. Maybe...
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester
TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
Minnesota Moms Favorite (and Free) First Day of School Signs
Ok, mommas, how are we doing right now? Seriously. Those who are sending your babies off to Kindergarten or Preschool for the first time to those with adult kids starting college...I've been in ALL of your shoes...and I know what your heart is feeling. (I also know that some of you are going to follow the bus that first day and, I am giving you permission to jump in your car and follow it all the way to school.). One huge task that every parent will be doing is those famous back-to-school photos and I've got an awesome way below to make those extra cute this year!
Minnesota State Fair Announces 2022 ‘Best of Fair’ Vendor Winners
With so much awesomeness at the Minnesota State Fair, how can anyone decide who's got the best stuff going on? Well, the State Fair does every year, announcing a 'Best of Fair' list each year. This year thirteen vendors were selected for the 'Best of' list. I can only imagine...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
America’s Favorite Steakhouse Has Four Locations In Minnesota
I love cooking steak. Recently, I discovered an add-on for pellet grills that helps make a perfectly seared steak every time. It's called a grill grate and it lays on top of your grilling surface. Thanks to technology that I don't really understand it gets much hotter than your grill surface ever would. Check out the picture and product link below.
What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?
A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
Latest Recall in Minnesota Includes 490+ Pounds of Beef Products
If you've got a stash of beef jerky in your fridge or pantry, double-check that it's not part of the latest recall. About 497 pounds of beef jerky sold throughout the United States, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been pulled off of shelves due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, infections, or even miscarriages among pregnant women.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Three People Killed, Two Injured in St. Paul Shooting
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were killed and two more were injured after a shooting in St. Paul Sunday afternoon. The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 900 block of Case Avenue East around 4:30 p.m. Officials arrived and found two people in front of an address suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Hypnotizing TikTok Shows How Kwik Trip Bread Gets Made [WATCH]
If you live in the St. Cloud Area, chances are good you've frequented a Kwik Trip. The convenience stores have been a staple in our community since 2016, providing fresh baked goods, snacks, drinks, fried chicken, and more. I'm a huge Kwik Trip fan. So much so that my family...
