ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Welcome To The Big Leagues! Minnesota Native To Get His MLB Debut Tomorrow

It appears that the Minnesota Twins are going with a Minnesota native to be their starting pitcher tomorrow night in New York. Maybe it will be the thing the team needs to put it over the top to beat the dreaded Bronx-bombers, as the Twins according to Si.com "since 2002, the Twins are 13-50 at Yankee Stadium". Getting his major league debut is North Saint Paul and Concordia-St. Paul, graduate Louie Varland.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?

Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Faribault, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Medford, MN
City
Goodhue, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Lake City, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Houston, MN
City
Cannon Falls, MN
City
Chatfield, MN
City
Northfield, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Austin, MN
KROC News

Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

When We’ll See Peak Fall Colors in Southeast Minnesota

School has officially begun which means fall is right around the corner. Even though fall is nowhere near as long as I'd like it to be, there are still some really fun activities we Minnesotans love to do every fall, like apple picking, going to corn mazes, and leaf peeping. Later we'll check out some of the apple orchards you can visit in our area but first let's talk about when the fall colors will be at their peak this fall in southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota

ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Games#Thunderstorms#Football Season#Bears#American Football#Highschoolsports#State Champions#The Southland Rebels#Southland#Cardinals#Weather Shortened Game#Chatfield Gophers
KROC News

Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester

TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
KROC News

Minnesota Moms Favorite (and Free) First Day of School Signs

Ok, mommas, how are we doing right now? Seriously. Those who are sending your babies off to Kindergarten or Preschool for the first time to those with adult kids starting college...I've been in ALL of your shoes...and I know what your heart is feeling. (I also know that some of you are going to follow the bus that first day and, I am giving you permission to jump in your car and follow it all the way to school.). One huge task that every parent will be doing is those famous back-to-school photos and I've got an awesome way below to make those extra cute this year!
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

See the Top Ten Minnesota Sate Fair Traditions

If you've always wanted to go to Elmer's Car and Toy Museum in Wisconsin, this weekend is your last chance!. This isn't even 1/100th of the collection, but it'll give you an idea of what is up for auction this weekend in Fountain, Minnesota. Just click HERE to get all the auction info.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Today in SE Minnesota

The National Weather Service says there's a chance of thunderstorms developing later today, with the possibility of some becoming strong or severe. The best chance of storms will be between 2 and 10 pm, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds. From the National Weather Service this...
ENVIRONMENT
KROC News

What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?

A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

FFA Celebrates 75 Years At The Fair

ST. PAUL -- This weekend, the FFA celebrates 75 years at the Minnesota State Fair. In addition to the weekend full of statewide competition from tractor driving to dairy judging, there are special events to remember 75 years at the State Fair. Friday at 7:00 pm, the kickoff for 75...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Three People Killed, Two Injured in St. Paul Shooting

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were killed and two more were injured after a shooting in St. Paul Sunday afternoon. The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 900 block of Case Avenue East around 4:30 p.m. Officials arrived and found two people in front of an address suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy