ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Verizon update 8 (August) broke our phones

Just reporting here that verizon update 8 seems to have broken my s22u, and my wife's s22+. Symptoms are that people we are talking to cannot hear us, or choppy. Text messages don't always come through. Reboot the phone, and they all come. Already tried clearing cache, factory reset, then...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

New One UI features are coming to older Galaxy foldables and smartwatches

Samsung announced a new One UI and Watch 4.5 updates for older devices. The One UI 4.1.1 brings the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip features to previous gen models. The One UI Watch 4.5 brings Galaxy Watch 5 features to its older models, including Tizen smartwatches. With its latest...
Android Central

How to correctly restore with new upgrade

Upgrading from a S20 to a S22, haven't turned it on yet as I want to be sure to transfer my information correctly. I have used smart switch before but when reading directions for the S22 as it walked thru each step I wondered how I do this without duplicating information, etc. There was a step that essentially said to click either yes or no to have google transfer your information (contacts, apps, data, messages, etc.). Should I click yes for that and then use smart switch after? Will it duplicate? I use vzw message+ for texting and want to be sure all my messages come over on to the new phone. I know photos and apps and such will show up once I sign into my google account. I thought I read somewhere that mms may not come over with smart switch which concerns me and makes me think maybe I should click yes when it asks to have google bring everything over? Just not sure and probably overthinking but seriously want to make sure I do things right and not end up with double messages and stuff like that. Hope I'm making sense!
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Secured Folder notification bug after August update

I just installed the August update for my unlocked phone on AT&T. Now when i reboot my phone i will get a notification saying that you must unlock your Secure Folder in order to get notifications from apps inside your Secure Folder. You cannot clear the notification and it will...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#At T#Electronics
Android Central

Samsung gal S10+ copy info. - help

I go to YT or FB or other places, and you can’t copy info. on Samsung gal s10+. Which I always did, when not on Samsung. ( https://www.facebook.com/reel/574649...?s=single_unit ) You can’t copy the recipe on Samsung. I have to go on laptop to copy it. Same with YT.
Android Central

The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch

Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Android Central

Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Which is the best value?

The Pixel 6a has it all: fantastic cameras, powerful hardware that's ideal for gaming, IP67 rating, and clean software without any bloatware. The phone is smaller and lighter than the A53, and the two-tone design at the back is striking. It misses out on a 120Hz panel, but other than that, there aren't any drawbacks here, and the Pixel 6a is the best mid-range phone money can buy at the moment.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Apple announcement

I know people tend to bring up this topic every year (not really me) because I could careless, but I will give it to them this year. They impressed me with something that is ultra small, but really clever. I'm talking about the dynamic island. I was shocked when I saw the 14 pro trailer. Not only did they make the hole cut out appealing on the iPhone they also made it functional. Just curious what you guys think. I'm over here a little jealous of the feature wishing that someone develops a 3rd party app for it on Android. Apple really surprised me with that and I'm hardly ever surprised by Apple lol. Curious what you guys think?
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Good Lock New Update

Much much more customization on the stock launcher. Much much more customization on the stock launcher. Which they should just put those options right in the settings on the launcher. There's a lot of people that don't know about good lock. Today 08:50 AM. Like 2. 79,623. Originally Posted by...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets shown off in a new leak ahead of the launch

Motorola seems to be keeping yet another Edge series phone under wraps. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be the next handset launching soon. A new leaked video of the Edge 30 Ultra showcases what to expect from the next flagship model. Last month, Motorola made news with multiple handset...
Android Central

September Update

Will I be able to get the update if I don't have my SIM card in the phone? I have an unlocked Pixel 6 Pro and haven't been able to pull the update. My SIM is in another phone I'm using. Do I need to put the SIM back in the Pixel to get the update or is it just a matter of waiting my turn for the update to hit my phone? Thanks!
CELL PHONES
Android Central

The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will launch alongside new Nest products

Google has unveiled the date of its upcoming MadeByGoogle launch event. The company will fully unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, but new Nest products are also in the cards. The company has been rumored to have a few products in the works, including new Nest Wifi routers and new cheaper Chromecast dongle.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series

The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub. However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data. While recent leaks about...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy