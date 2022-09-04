The waters around Whidbey Island will be dyed red Monday, Sept. 12, to allow the state Department of Health (DOH) to study wastewater movement in the region. DOH will be working in the waters beginning Friday and will remain until Sept. 14 to analyze wastewater movement near the Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility (CWF). Waters around the facility, which opened its doors in 2019, were supposed to be evaluated three years ago, but technology issues and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed studies.

OAK HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO