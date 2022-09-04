ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality

LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
LYNNWOOD, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Wildfire smoke on the horizon

Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Mount Vernon to break ground on $53M Library Commons

Envisioned more than a decade ago as a parking garage that would help downtown Mount Vernon grow, the Library Commons that breaks ground this month has evolved into a potential community hub for Skagit County’s largest city. The Library Commons will be the new home for the Mount Vernon...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nooksack, WA
City
Everson, WA
Nooksack, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Home, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Government
cascadiadaily.com

Civic Agenda: Sept. 8 – 14, 2022

Whatcom Transportation Authority meeting, 8 a.m., 4011 Bakerview Spur, or virtual meeting. Whatcom County Planning Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m., 5280 Northwest Dr., or virtual meeting. Agenda online. FRIDAY, Sept. 9. Whatcom County Stakeholder Advisory Committee for the Public Health, Safety and Justice Initiative meeting, 1 p.m., 311 Grand Ave., Suite...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Whidbey Island waters dyed red for shellfish health

The waters around Whidbey Island will be dyed red Monday, Sept. 12, to allow the state Department of Health (DOH) to study wastewater movement in the region. DOH will be working in the waters beginning Friday and will remain until Sept. 14 to analyze wastewater movement near the Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility (CWF). Waters around the facility, which opened its doors in 2019, were supposed to be evaluated three years ago, but technology issues and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed studies.
OAK HARBOR, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Brown
cascadiadaily.com

Taking a bite out of dog leash laws

I was walking down the street listening to my headphones on the outskirts of Whatcom Falls Park when it happened. A 104-pound pit bull barked fiercely at me. I put out my hand for it to smell, thinking that it was just another dog that would calm down once he’d sniffed me. He wasn’t, so I pulled my hand away as he advanced aggressively.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Hazmat Suits#Flood Insurance
cascadiadaily.com

Intalco aluminum smelter releasing high levels of sulfur dioxide

Despite curtailment, Ferndale’s Intalco aluminum smelter continues to exceed safe emission levels of sulfur dioxide, a respiratory risk, in the region. Now, the State Department of Ecology (DOE) wants the public to weigh in on its plan to reduce emissions. Short-term exposure to sulfur dioxide can make breathing difficult...
FERNDALE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Boats, books, barks and docs

Fall is just around the corner, and a wide variety of events are closing out a beautiful summer: A new exhibit is opening at Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher Building, and you can swing dance at Mount Baker Theatre, support your Whatcom County libraries or another nonprofit organization, or even sing in a choir.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash

FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
BELLINGHAM, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings

We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy