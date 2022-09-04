Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
cascadiadaily.com
Wildfire smoke on the horizon
Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
cascadiadaily.com
Mount Vernon to break ground on $53M Library Commons
Envisioned more than a decade ago as a parking garage that would help downtown Mount Vernon grow, the Library Commons that breaks ground this month has evolved into a potential community hub for Skagit County’s largest city. The Library Commons will be the new home for the Mount Vernon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadiadaily.com
Civic Agenda: Sept. 8 – 14, 2022
Whatcom Transportation Authority meeting, 8 a.m., 4011 Bakerview Spur, or virtual meeting. Whatcom County Planning Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m., 5280 Northwest Dr., or virtual meeting. Agenda online. FRIDAY, Sept. 9. Whatcom County Stakeholder Advisory Committee for the Public Health, Safety and Justice Initiative meeting, 1 p.m., 311 Grand Ave., Suite...
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
cascadiadaily.com
Whidbey Island waters dyed red for shellfish health
The waters around Whidbey Island will be dyed red Monday, Sept. 12, to allow the state Department of Health (DOH) to study wastewater movement in the region. DOH will be working in the waters beginning Friday and will remain until Sept. 14 to analyze wastewater movement near the Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility (CWF). Waters around the facility, which opened its doors in 2019, were supposed to be evaluated three years ago, but technology issues and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed studies.
Southbound I-5 traffic slowed for this rollover crash in Bellingham
Road cameras show traffic is already backed up beyond the Bakerview exit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Whatcom’s summer has been free of wildfire smoke. That’s about to change
High pressure over Western Washington will also prompt a fire weather watch.
Some Whatcom residents smelling this wildfire smoke, as air quality drops
West winds should keep most smoke away, air agency says.
Soil Inside Flower Pot Spontaneously Combusts, Sparks House Fire
Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to officials.
cascadiadaily.com
Taking a bite out of dog leash laws
I was walking down the street listening to my headphones on the outskirts of Whatcom Falls Park when it happened. A 104-pound pit bull barked fiercely at me. I put out my hand for it to smell, thinking that it was just another dog that would calm down once he’d sniffed me. He wasn’t, so I pulled my hand away as he advanced aggressively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whatcom County housing market prices climb again, here are updates and recent trends
Washington state is now the third most expensive state to purchase a home, and Whatcom County is also seeing increases in home prices.
The challenges of finding and recovering the crashed floatplane near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — The NTSB is now requesting help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in locating a downed floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island last weekend. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) was assisting with the search but called...
cascadiadaily.com
Intalco aluminum smelter releasing high levels of sulfur dioxide
Despite curtailment, Ferndale’s Intalco aluminum smelter continues to exceed safe emission levels of sulfur dioxide, a respiratory risk, in the region. Now, the State Department of Ecology (DOE) wants the public to weigh in on its plan to reduce emissions. Short-term exposure to sulfur dioxide can make breathing difficult...
cascadiadaily.com
Boats, books, barks and docs
Fall is just around the corner, and a wide variety of events are closing out a beautiful summer: A new exhibit is opening at Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher Building, and you can swing dance at Mount Baker Theatre, support your Whatcom County libraries or another nonprofit organization, or even sing in a choir.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpug1170.com
Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
Skagit Breaking
Six Injured, Two Airlifted to Harborview in Two-Vehicle Crash at Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol and multiple other local first responders were toned out to a high-risk motor vehicle collision around 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road in Skagit County. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol,...
Comments / 0