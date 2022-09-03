I know people tend to bring up this topic every year (not really me) because I could careless, but I will give it to them this year. They impressed me with something that is ultra small, but really clever. I'm talking about the dynamic island. I was shocked when I saw the 14 pro trailer. Not only did they make the hole cut out appealing on the iPhone they also made it functional. Just curious what you guys think. I'm over here a little jealous of the feature wishing that someone develops a 3rd party app for it on Android. Apple really surprised me with that and I'm hardly ever surprised by Apple lol. Curious what you guys think?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO