Android Central

The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch

Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
Android Central

The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series

The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub. However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data. While recent leaks about...
Android Central

Pixel 6a Water Resistant?!

I can vouch for the 6a water resistance. I got caught in a downpour. It was in my pocket, but got drenched just the same. Phone didn't skip a beat.
Android Central

Verizon update 8 (August) broke our phones

Just reporting here that verizon update 8 seems to have broken my s22u, and my wife's s22+. Symptoms are that people we are talking to cannot hear us, or choppy. Text messages don't always come through. Reboot the phone, and they all come. Already tried clearing cache, factory reset, then...
Android Central

Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Which is the best value?

The Pixel 6a has it all: fantastic cameras, powerful hardware that's ideal for gaming, IP67 rating, and clean software without any bloatware. The phone is smaller and lighter than the A53, and the two-tone design at the back is striking. It misses out on a 120Hz panel, but other than that, there aren't any drawbacks here, and the Pixel 6a is the best mid-range phone money can buy at the moment.
Android Central

Facing Issue in Browser After android 12 Update

Welcome to Android Central! Which phone, and which browser? Have you already tried clearing the app cache/data of the browser in Settings>Apps, then force stop, and then open again?. Galaxy a10s and Samsung Browser. But let me clear the cache and let you know, If the issue still there.
Android Central

Apple announcement

I know people tend to bring up this topic every year (not really me) because I could careless, but I will give it to them this year. They impressed me with something that is ultra small, but really clever. I'm talking about the dynamic island. I was shocked when I saw the 14 pro trailer. Not only did they make the hole cut out appealing on the iPhone they also made it functional. Just curious what you guys think. I'm over here a little jealous of the feature wishing that someone develops a 3rd party app for it on Android. Apple really surprised me with that and I'm hardly ever surprised by Apple lol. Curious what you guys think?
Android Central

The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will launch alongside new Nest products

Google has unveiled the date of its upcoming MadeByGoogle launch event. The company will fully unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, but new Nest products are also in the cards. The company has been rumored to have a few products in the works, including new Nest Wifi routers and new cheaper Chromecast dongle.
Android Central

Cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV could launch soon

The cheaper Chromecast HD with Google TV could be nearing a launch date. Rumors say the device is currently arriving in the hands of retailers. This new lower-end streaming dongle features 1080p resolution and 60Hz. A new rumor suggests that Google may launch its new cheaper Chromecast with Google TV...
