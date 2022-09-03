Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung rolls out September 2022 security patch with a host of fixes
The September 2022 security patch for several Samsung devices seeks to fix over twenty vulnerabilities. This latest security update will contain fixes Google implemented with its latest roll out on Pixel phones.
Android Central
New One UI features are coming to older Galaxy foldables and smartwatches
Samsung announced a new One UI and Watch 4.5 updates for older devices. The One UI 4.1.1 brings the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip features to previous gen models. The One UI Watch 4.5 brings Galaxy Watch 5 features to its older models, including Tizen smartwatches. With its latest...
Android Central
The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch
Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
Android Central
Samsung's 'Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle' may solve an infuriating Watch 5 Pro issue
Samsung has listed a new "Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle" on its website. The product should help users solve the watch not sitting flush against its current wireless charging plate. There is currently no other information in terms of availability on the product's page. Samsung is looking to rectify a problem...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central
The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series
The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub. However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data. While recent leaks about...
Android Central
Pixel 6a Water Resistant?!
I can vouch for the 6a water resistance. I got caught in a downpour. It was in my pocket, but got drenched just the same. Phone didn't skip a beat.
Android Central
Verizon update 8 (August) broke our phones
Just reporting here that verizon update 8 seems to have broken my s22u, and my wife's s22+. Symptoms are that people we are talking to cannot hear us, or choppy. Text messages don't always come through. Reboot the phone, and they all come. Already tried clearing cache, factory reset, then...
Android Central
Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Which is the best value?
The Pixel 6a has it all: fantastic cameras, powerful hardware that's ideal for gaming, IP67 rating, and clean software without any bloatware. The phone is smaller and lighter than the A53, and the two-tone design at the back is striking. It misses out on a 120Hz panel, but other than that, there aren't any drawbacks here, and the Pixel 6a is the best mid-range phone money can buy at the moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series joins the Android 12L party with new One UI update
Samsung has released One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, which includes Android 12L goodies such as improved multitasking.
Android Central
Facing Issue in Browser After android 12 Update
Welcome to Android Central! Which phone, and which browser? Have you already tried clearing the app cache/data of the browser in Settings>Apps, then force stop, and then open again?. Galaxy a10s and Samsung Browser. But let me clear the cache and let you know, If the issue still there.
Google teases the Pixel 7 series' next-gen Tensor G2 chipset
Google has confirmed the name for the next-generation chipset that will power its next flagship series.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch finally get a launch date
Google has teased the launch date for the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch. The launch event will take place in early October, where we will learn more about the new devices.
USB 4 Version 2.0 will greatly improve some existing USB-C cables
USB 4 Version 2.0 is set to increase data speeds by 2x for USB Type-C cables and connectors.
Android Central
Apple announcement
I know people tend to bring up this topic every year (not really me) because I could careless, but I will give it to them this year. They impressed me with something that is ultra small, but really clever. I'm talking about the dynamic island. I was shocked when I saw the 14 pro trailer. Not only did they make the hole cut out appealing on the iPhone they also made it functional. Just curious what you guys think. I'm over here a little jealous of the feature wishing that someone develops a 3rd party app for it on Android. Apple really surprised me with that and I'm hardly ever surprised by Apple lol. Curious what you guys think?
Wait.. What?! This Amazon deal makes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 cheaper than it's ever been
Amazon is currently slashing $700 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, dropping it down to its lowest-ever price.
Android Central
The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will launch alongside new Nest products
Google has unveiled the date of its upcoming MadeByGoogle launch event. The company will fully unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, but new Nest products are also in the cards. The company has been rumored to have a few products in the works, including new Nest Wifi routers and new cheaper Chromecast dongle.
Android Central
The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices and deals of 09 2022
Since it first hit store shelves in August 2021, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has made waves as the best foldable phone on the market. Here's how to save big and get one for yourself.
Android Central
Verizon celebrates the iPhone 14 launch with new One Unlimited plan, also available to Android users
Verizon comes with its One Unlimited for iPhone plan, which includes Android phones, too. One Unlimited includes access to Apple's premium services like Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. The new plan costs $50 per line, per month for four lines, with an annual value of $480. New and old customers...
Android Central
Cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV could launch soon
The cheaper Chromecast HD with Google TV could be nearing a launch date. Rumors say the device is currently arriving in the hands of retailers. This new lower-end streaming dongle features 1080p resolution and 60Hz. A new rumor suggests that Google may launch its new cheaper Chromecast with Google TV...
Comments / 0