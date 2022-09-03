ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Pixel 6a Water Resistant?!

I can vouch for the 6a water resistance. I got caught in a downpour. It was in my pocket, but got drenched just the same. Phone didn't skip a beat.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Fast and small English Dictionary [App]{FREE}

The free Fast English dictionary and thesaurus with synonyms, related words and great search. Audio pronunciations are available. ↘️Download (Play Market) Everyone who wants to expand their vocabulary will find the English Dictionary very helpful. In just a few seconds, this app will give you definitions, words, and their...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung gal S10+ copy info. - help

I go to YT or FB or other places, and you can’t copy info. on Samsung gal s10+. Which I always did, when not on Samsung. ( https://www.facebook.com/reel/574649...?s=single_unit ) You can’t copy the recipe on Samsung. I have to go on laptop to copy it. Same with YT.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Note 8#Galaxy#Xda Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Android Central

Verizon update 8 (August) broke our phones

Just reporting here that verizon update 8 seems to have broken my s22u, and my wife's s22+. Symptoms are that people we are talking to cannot hear us, or choppy. Text messages don't always come through. Reboot the phone, and they all come. Already tried clearing cache, factory reset, then...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Which is the best value?

The Pixel 6a has it all: fantastic cameras, powerful hardware that's ideal for gaming, IP67 rating, and clean software without any bloatware. The phone is smaller and lighter than the A53, and the two-tone design at the back is striking. It misses out on a 120Hz panel, but other than that, there aren't any drawbacks here, and the Pixel 6a is the best mid-range phone money can buy at the moment.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch

Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series

The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub. However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data. While recent leaks about...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Facing Issue in Browser After android 12 Update

Welcome to Android Central! Which phone, and which browser? Have you already tried clearing the app cache/data of the browser in Settings>Apps, then force stop, and then open again?. Galaxy a10s and Samsung Browser. But let me clear the cache and let you know, If the issue still there.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Secured Folder notification bug after August update

I just installed the August update for my unlocked phone on AT&T. Now when i reboot my phone i will get a notification saying that you must unlock your Secure Folder in order to get notifications from apps inside your Secure Folder. You cannot clear the notification and it will...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Fedex stole my fold 4 return

Actually Best Buy is matching, and in some cases beating Samsungs deals... and that's in store only. They won't ship for these deals. So you walk in with your trade-ins, and walk out with your new phone/buds etc. I posted a link earlier in this thread about it. I think Best Buy see's a new opportunity to get people in the door... and they're right.
SHOPPING
Android Central

PIN required when on charge

My Watch 4 received the 4.5 update yesterday. I use my watch during the night, to check the time (I have it on an vertical stand). Usually I just touch the screen (when on charge) and it lights up, and can see the time. However, I received the 4.5 update...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors 2022

OnePlus 10T starts at $649 and offers the promise of strong performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and up to 16GB of RAM, and superfast charging at 150W. The 6.7-inch 120Hz display offers enhanced colors while details appear rich. Even though the OnePlus 10T comes with...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy