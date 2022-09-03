Read full article on original website
Pixel 6a Water Resistant?!
I can vouch for the 6a water resistance. I got caught in a downpour. It was in my pocket, but got drenched just the same. Phone didn't skip a beat.
Fast and small English Dictionary [App]{FREE}
The free Fast English dictionary and thesaurus with synonyms, related words and great search. Audio pronunciations are available. ↘️Download (Play Market) Everyone who wants to expand their vocabulary will find the English Dictionary very helpful. In just a few seconds, this app will give you definitions, words, and their...
New One UI features are coming to older Galaxy foldables and smartwatches
Samsung announced a new One UI and Watch 4.5 updates for older devices. The One UI 4.1.1 brings the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip features to previous gen models. The One UI Watch 4.5 brings Galaxy Watch 5 features to its older models, including Tizen smartwatches. With its latest...
Samsung gal S10+ copy info. - help
I go to YT or FB or other places, and you can’t copy info. on Samsung gal s10+. Which I always did, when not on Samsung. ( https://www.facebook.com/reel/574649...?s=single_unit ) You can’t copy the recipe on Samsung. I have to go on laptop to copy it. Same with YT.
Samsung's 'Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle' may solve an infuriating Watch 5 Pro issue
Samsung has listed a new "Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle" on its website. The product should help users solve the watch not sitting flush against its current wireless charging plate. There is currently no other information in terms of availability on the product's page. Samsung is looking to rectify a problem...
Samsung rolls out September 2022 security patch with a host of fixes
The September 2022 security patch for several Samsung devices seeks to fix over twenty vulnerabilities. This latest security update will contain fixes Google implemented with its latest roll out on Pixel phones.
Wait.. What?! This Amazon deal makes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 cheaper than it's ever been
Amazon is currently slashing $700 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, dropping it down to its lowest-ever price.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals of 09 2022
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes everything that made the Fold 3 great and makes it even better. Here's how to get your hands on one.
Verizon update 8 (August) broke our phones
Just reporting here that verizon update 8 seems to have broken my s22u, and my wife's s22+. Symptoms are that people we are talking to cannot hear us, or choppy. Text messages don't always come through. Reboot the phone, and they all come. Already tried clearing cache, factory reset, then...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series joins the Android 12L party with new One UI update
Samsung has released One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, which includes Android 12L goodies such as improved multitasking.
Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Which is the best value?
The Pixel 6a has it all: fantastic cameras, powerful hardware that's ideal for gaming, IP67 rating, and clean software without any bloatware. The phone is smaller and lighter than the A53, and the two-tone design at the back is striking. It misses out on a 120Hz panel, but other than that, there aren't any drawbacks here, and the Pixel 6a is the best mid-range phone money can buy at the moment.
The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch
Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series
The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub. However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data. While recent leaks about...
Facing Issue in Browser After android 12 Update
Welcome to Android Central! Which phone, and which browser? Have you already tried clearing the app cache/data of the browser in Settings>Apps, then force stop, and then open again?. Galaxy a10s and Samsung Browser. But let me clear the cache and let you know, If the issue still there.
Secured Folder notification bug after August update
I just installed the August update for my unlocked phone on AT&T. Now when i reboot my phone i will get a notification saying that you must unlock your Secure Folder in order to get notifications from apps inside your Secure Folder. You cannot clear the notification and it will...
Fedex stole my fold 4 return
Actually Best Buy is matching, and in some cases beating Samsungs deals... and that's in store only. They won't ship for these deals. So you walk in with your trade-ins, and walk out with your new phone/buds etc. I posted a link earlier in this thread about it. I think Best Buy see's a new opportunity to get people in the door... and they're right.
PIN required when on charge
My Watch 4 received the 4.5 update yesterday. I use my watch during the night, to check the time (I have it on an vertical stand). Usually I just touch the screen (when on charge) and it lights up, and can see the time. However, I received the 4.5 update...
The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch finally get a launch date
Google has teased the launch date for the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch. The launch event will take place in early October, where we will learn more about the new devices.
EBL Voyager 1000 Portable Power Station review: Offering big things in a small package
The EBL Voyager 1000 power station is a small package with big aspirations to be your power source the next time electricity isn't available. But can this little box live up to the larger promises? Actually, yes.
Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors 2022
OnePlus 10T starts at $649 and offers the promise of strong performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and up to 16GB of RAM, and superfast charging at 150W. The 6.7-inch 120Hz display offers enhanced colors while details appear rich. Even though the OnePlus 10T comes with...
