Mountain Grove man arrested in Texas County on child endangerment warrant
A wanted Mountain Grove was arrested Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Miguel F. Stolsmark, 30, was wanted on a felony Wright County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk; and also charged with speeding and wearing no seat belt.
Three arrested for burglary; deputies say suspects lived at “illegal encampment”
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people for stealing from a home on West Norton Road Tuesday.
Wanted Houston man arrested by state patrol on Monday
A Houston man was arrested Monday afternoon on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bryan W. Stogdill, 43, was wanted on felony Dent County warrants for DWI – serious physical injury, felony driving while revoked, felony second-degree assault and having no insurance. He was taken to the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol: Five die in traffic crashes, one dies in boating crash over Labor Day holiday weekend
Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 5.
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Inmate housed at Licking dies in Springfield hospital
An inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Springfield. It is the fourth death of a prisoner housed there since Aug. 31. Jeffery Bolden, 55, was pronounced dead at Cox South in Springfield. Authorities said he died of apparent natural causes. Bolden,...
Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
Police say an argument led son to shoot father 19 times on street in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say an argument led to a son shooting his father 19 times in the street outside a home in Monett. Michael Creekmore, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Robert Creekmore. Officers responded to the 400 block of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief. Officers are looking for 28-year-old Channing Marcelles Shockley. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. Detectives say Shockley is also a suspect in assaults, burglaries, vandalism and drug...
Wanted Willow Springs man arrested by state patrol
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Saturday on probation violation charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Glen D. Wofford, 49, was wanted in Randolph County, and he was also cited for wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. He was taken to the Howell County Jail.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Man drowns while wading in White River
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Howell County man died when investigators say he waded out too deep into the White River. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Hammond Camp in Ozark County near the river’s North Fork.
Person in Custody After Deadly Monett Shooting
One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Monett. Police responded to the 400 block of Second Street Monday afternoon and found the victim, Robert Creekmore, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers say the suspect is a 27-year-old family member, who was arrested without incident. Authorities confiscated a...
Pregnant woman, 19, thrown from bed of pickup and dies in crash
Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died Saturday night, Sept. 3, after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck where she was riding as a passenger, according to Springfield police. She was 4 months pregnant. Springfield police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Grant and Meadowmere, which is...
Mother Speaks Out After Mayes County Crash That Injured Her And 4 Children
On Aug. 30, Courteney Nelson and her four children, ages nine months to six years old, were in a minivan on their way from New York to Dallas to visit family when their lives were changed forever. The Pryor Creek Police Department said the family was stopped at a red...
Springfield police officer fatally shoots man during confrontation
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said.
Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork of White River in Ozark County
A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River in Ozark County. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
Police Investigate Sunday Night Shooting on Mt. Vernon Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon in Springfield . Officers say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The victim is in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities say one person is in custody.
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
