ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

Wanted Houston man arrested by state patrol on Monday

A Houston man was arrested Monday afternoon on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bryan W. Stogdill, 43, was wanted on felony Dent County warrants for DWI – serious physical injury, felony driving while revoked, felony second-degree assault and having no insurance. He was taken to the...
HOUSTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol: Five die in traffic crashes, one dies in boating crash over Labor Day holiday weekend

Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 5.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Texas County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Texas County, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
houstonherald.com

Inmate housed at Licking dies in Springfield hospital

An inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Springfield. It is the fourth death of a prisoner housed there since Aug. 31. Jeffery Bolden, 55, was pronounced dead at Cox South in Springfield. Authorities said he died of apparent natural causes. Bolden,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Ne Springfield#Dwi
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief. Officers are looking for 28-year-old Channing Marcelles Shockley. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. Detectives say Shockley is also a suspect in assaults, burglaries, vandalism and drug...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Wanted Willow Springs man arrested by state patrol

A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Saturday on probation violation charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Glen D. Wofford, 49, was wanted in Randolph County, and he was also cited for wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. He was taken to the Howell County Jail.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Kait 8

Man drowns while wading in White River

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Howell County man died when investigators say he waded out too deep into the White River. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Hammond Camp in Ozark County near the river’s North Fork.
MOODY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
933kwto.com

Person in Custody After Deadly Monett Shooting

One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Monett. Police responded to the 400 block of Second Street Monday afternoon and found the victim, Robert Creekmore, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers say the suspect is a 27-year-old family member, who was arrested without incident. Authorities confiscated a...
MONETT, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pregnant woman, 19, thrown from bed of pickup and dies in crash

Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died Saturday night, Sept. 3, after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck where she was riding as a passenger, according to Springfield police. She was 4 months pregnant. Springfield police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Grant and Meadowmere, which is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork of White River in Ozark County

A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River in Ozark County. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy