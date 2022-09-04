ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Daily 09-07-22 Wildfire exploding in Tahoe National Forest triggers evacuations

New evacuations were issued Wednesday afternoon for California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill, which pumped out a massive pyrocumulus cloud amid baking-hot temperatures.  Cal Fire said the blaze started Tuesday evening after 6 p.m. and had grown to 2,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything we know so far, including links to a live evacuation map and wildfire cameras. • Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
PLACER COUNTY, CA
State
California State
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
WEED, CA
Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
NEVADA STATE
1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona

One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
PHOENIX, AZ

