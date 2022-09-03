ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFGate

Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
NEVADA STATE
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
MUSIC
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
SFGate

"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures broke records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday, as forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires and said the dangerous conditions would sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across...
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona

One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
PHOENIX, AZ

