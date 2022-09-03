Read full article on original website
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
SFGate
Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
New evacuations issued for California wildfire exploding in Tahoe National Forest
Get updates on California's Mosquito Fire that's burning in Tahoe National Forest and triggering evacuations near Foresthill.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Republicans mock California over power grid woes amid heat wave
Some predict a future in which Californians will be asked to ration electricity every time demand is higher than normal.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
SFGate
"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures broke records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday, as forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires and said the dangerous conditions would sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across...
SFGate
1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona
One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
SFGate
A text asked millions of Californians to save energy. They paid heed, averting blackouts
LOS ANGELES — At about 5:45 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday, millions of Californians’ cellphones lit up with a new type of emergency alert: “Conserve energy now to protect public health and safety.”. That text message warning proved critical in helping avoid rolling blackouts during the grueling heat...
SFGate
When fire is too fast to escape: Wildfire death toll rises statewide
HEMET, Calif. — The sound of exploding propane tanks filled Avery Canyon on Monday afternoon as flames from the Fairview fire gnawed at a grassy ridge near Jeremy Fields’ ranch home. A sheriff’s deputy called out with a loudspeaker, urging Fields and his family to evacuate. He and...
Find out what happens if California rotating outages occur
Rolling blackouts in the San Francisco Bay Area are possible Tuesday evening if California's Independent System Operator, the state's grid operator, orders utilities to implement power outages.
SFGate
Blackouts possible as California power grid declares emergency as usage, conservation climb
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Staring at the possibility of Labor Day blackouts, managers of California’s power grid issued an extended Flex Alert for Monday afternoon and evening but warned that voluntary conservation might not be enough to keep the lights on. The Independent System Operator, which runs the grid,...
