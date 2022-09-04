Read full article on original website
SkySports
Minzaal retired: Owen Burrows' Sprint Cup hero Minzaal sustained season-ending injury in Haydock victory
Saturday's hugely impressive Haydock Sprint Cup winner Minzaal has been retired due to injury. The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old sustained a slab fracture when landing the first Group One of his career on quick ground. Whether he would have stayed in training next season had still to be decided, but connections...
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports
Ben Stokes: Alex Hales one of the world's best T20 players | Harry Brook set to make Test debut
England Test captain Ben Stokes believes that Alex Hales is one of the best T20 players in the world. He also revealed that Harry Brook will make his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval.
SkySports
Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
SkySports
Forest Green 2-1 Accrington: Josh March's late winner halts three-game losing run for hosts
Josh March's 80th-minute winner saw Forest Green halt a three-game losing run as they recorded a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Accrington. Tommy Leigh's 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema. Earlier, Reece Brown's first-half...
SkySports
England vs South Africa: Jonny Bairstow injury a 'Glenn McGrath' moment; South Africa issue Harry Brook warning
Bairstow has been replaced by fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook for the final Test against South Africa at the Oval, after he suffered a "lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday. Speaking ahead of the decisive third Test, captain Stokes said it was a "freak"...
SkySports
England vs South Africa: Rain delays start of series-deciding third Test
The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again. Prior to that, England won the toss and Ben Stokes chose to stick to the tactic that has served his side so well this summer and bowl first.
SkySports
Mohamed Salah: Why Liverpool forward is misfiring in front of goal this season
Having got his wish to be recognised as one of world football's best-paid players, Mohamed Salah was expected to hit the ground running for Liverpool this season - but like the team itself, something has just not clicked so far for the Egyptian. Salah's long-running contract standoff with Liverpool owners...
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel hits out at Chelsea's 'lack of hunger' in aftermath of 'surprising' Dinamo Zagreb Champions League loss
In what turned out to be his final post-match briefing as Chelsea head coach, Thomas Tuchel criticised their "huge underperformance" at Dinamo Zagreb. Tuchel accused his side of lacking "hunger and intensity" as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 defeat in Croatia. Mislav Orsic's early goal stunned...
SkySports
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Mislav Orsic powers Croatian champions to shock victory in Champions League opener
Disjointed Chelsea suffered a shock defeat to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on the opening night of their Champions League campaign as Mislav Orsic's first-half strike was enough to earn a 1-0 victory. Thomas Tuchel's side were caught napping in 13th minute as Orsic ran from his own half, latching onto...
SkySports
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
SkySports
England Women 10-0 Luxembourg Women: Lionesses sign off perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with emphatic win
England signed off their World Cup qualifying campaign with another huge victory, beating Luxembourg 10-0 at the Bet365 Stadium in their first home match since winning the Euros. There was a celebratory atmosphere in Stoke as the recently-retired Jill Scott brought out the Euro 2022 trophy ahead of the game,...
SkySports
Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United: American signing is exciting supporters with his high-intensity approach
Leeds were well beaten by Brentford on Saturday but the opposition coach Thomas Frank still had praise for one man. “Aaronson. What a player. What a player. That is a top buy for Leeds.” Even in defeat, Brenden Aaronson continues to impress. The supporters at Elland Road have...
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter in talks over Stamford Bridge role
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season, with Brighton boss Graham Potter edging closer to replacing the German. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Potter in central London on Wednesday afternoon for what were described as "positive talks" about the Brighton manager's future role at Stamford Bridge and the club's plans to develop the whole football operation.
SkySports
Super League play-offs: Mikolaj Oledzki ready to lead Leeds Rhinos' charge towards Grand Final
And there are perhaps few players who embody those qualities more than the Rhinos' sole Super League Dream Team representative this season, Mikolaj Oledzki. The England international prop has been ever-present for the Rhinos this year, featuring in all 28 of their league and Betfred Challenge Cup matches and starting 26 of those, and was again putting in the hard yards - or, more specifically, 152 metres with an average gain of eight metres - in last Saturday's winner-takes-all showdown at Headingley.
SkySports
Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland hits double as Pep Guardiola's side make perfect start to Champions League campaign
Erling Haaland scored twice and made it 12 goals in seven games as Man City kicked off their Champions League campaign in style with a 4-0 win over Sevilla - and teammate Kevin De Bruyne has warned the striker will only get better. City's new superstar scored twice in the...
SkySports
Graham Potter to Chelsea: Why Blues wanted to bring Brighton boss' magic touch to Stamford Bridge
If Chelsea are serious about rebuilding the club from top to bottom, a long-term job whoever is in charge, they have picked a man who ticks a lot of the right boxes in Brighton's Graham Potter. Six games into the new season, his now former-Seagulls side sit three points and...
SkySports
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side
Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
SkySports
Harry Brook: Ollie Pope believes Yorkshire batter has the game to star at Test level for England
Brook, who made his international T20 debut for England in the West Indies in January, is averaging 107.44 from 12 innings with the bat for Yorkshire in Division One of the LV= County Championship so far in 2022. Jonny Bairstow's injury has opened the door for Brook to make his...
