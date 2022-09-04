ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
England vs South Africa: Rain delays start of series-deciding third Test

The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again. Prior to that, England won the toss and Ben Stokes chose to stick to the tactic that has served his side so well this summer and bowl first.
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter in talks over Stamford Bridge role

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season, with Brighton boss Graham Potter edging closer to replacing the German. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Potter in central London on Wednesday afternoon for what were described as "positive talks" about the Brighton manager's future role at Stamford Bridge and the club's plans to develop the whole football operation.
Super League play-offs: Mikolaj Oledzki ready to lead Leeds Rhinos' charge towards Grand Final

And there are perhaps few players who embody those qualities more than the Rhinos' sole Super League Dream Team representative this season, Mikolaj Oledzki. The England international prop has been ever-present for the Rhinos this year, featuring in all 28 of their league and Betfred Challenge Cup matches and starting 26 of those, and was again putting in the hard yards - or, more specifically, 152 metres with an average gain of eight metres - in last Saturday's winner-takes-all showdown at Headingley.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side

Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
