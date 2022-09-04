Read full article on original website
Related
Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’
A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son
A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
US News and World Report
Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?
A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
At Least Six Mozambicans Beheaded, Italian Nun Shot Dead by Insurgents
MAPUTO (Reuters) -At least six people were beheaded and an Italian nun killed on Tuesday by Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique's Nampula province, authorities said on Wednesday. Speaking in the resort town of Xai Xai north of the capital Maputo, President Filipe Nyusi said the insurgents unleashed a killing spree...
US News and World Report
Mexico Abandons Hope to Rescue Miners as Authorities Plan to Recover Bodies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Monday outlined an 11-month plan to search for and recover the bodies of 10 coal miners trapped underground a month ago, a quiet admission that they are giving up on ambitions of rescuing the men alive. The shift to a recovery comes after...
US News and World Report
Three Survivors Rescued After Nine Die Climbing Icy Russian Volcano
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Reuters) - The three surviving members of a Russian tour group stranded in freezing winds on Eurasia's highest active volcano were rescued on Tuesday, the regional emergency ministry said, after nine died on their way to the summit. The party of 12, which included two guides, set off...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Condemn Cyberattack on Albania
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.
US News and World Report
Waking to Screams: How Stabbings Shattered Tiny Canadian Communities
(Reuters) -Mark Arcand's nephews woke to screams Sunday morning. Two intruders had come in through the window of their house on James Smith Cree Nation around sunrise, Arcand told Reuters on Wednesday. When one nephew, 13-year-old Dayson Burns, opened the bedroom door, they stabbed him in the neck. Two younger...
Comments / 0