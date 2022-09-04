Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ukraine Fired 20 Shells at Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Last 24 Hours
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours. Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power...
US News and World Report
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Advance Deep Into Russian Lines in Kharkiv Region - General
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Struck More Than 400 Russian Targets With HIMARS - U.S. Top General
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck over 400 Russian targets with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday. "We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example,...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russia Has Not Lost Anything Over Actions in Ukraine
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen the country's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Biden to Host Food Security Summit at U.N. Later in September
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will co-host a food security summit later in September while in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will announce later on Thursday. The United States has strengthened its focus on food...
US News and World Report
Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
US News and World Report
Belarus Plans Law to Revoke Citizenship of Emigre Opponents, Minister Says
KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's government is drawing up legislation that would allow it to revoke the citizenship of emigre political opponents who are involved in "extremist" activity, the interior minister said on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Belarusians left the ex-Soviet republic of 9.2 million fearing prosecution...
Markets Insider
Russia could use its oil to buy weapons from North Korea as sanctions limit the Kremlin's ability to resupply its military, analysts say
"Russia has traditionally provided North Korea a fair amount of oil, apparently in questionable manners," a Rand Corporation researcher said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Echoes Putin's Gripes Over Grain Exports
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries. The grain-export agreement aimed to avert a global food...
US News and World Report
Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets to Check for Chinese Content
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorized material from China, a U.S. official said on Wednesday. An investigation that gathered steam in mid-August found that an alloy in the engine's...
US News and World Report
Property Developer Sunac China Will Oppose Winding-Up Petition in Hong Kong
(Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China said on Thursday it will oppose the winding-up petition it received at the Hong Kong High Court over the non-payment of certain senior notes worth $22 million and interest. Sunac China is among a number of Chinese developers in Hong King, including China...
US News and World Report
EU Calls Detention of Senior Diplomat in Belarus 'Deplorable'
KYIV (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday condemned the detention of a senior diplomat to Belarus who attended the trial of opposition activists in the capital Minsk as "unacceptable and deplorable". Evelina Schulz, chargée d’affaires of the EU delegation in Minsk, was detained by Belarusian police for more than...
US News and World Report
Poland Joins Baltic States on New Limits to Entry of Russian Nationals
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland joined the Baltic states on Thursday in limiting the admission of Russian nationals on its territory, the government said, the latest move aiming to penalise Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia this week agreed to limit the entry of Russian nationals into their...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Kingmaker Party Keeps Options Open Ahead of Erdogan's Election Test
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A pro-Kurdish party set to play a key role in Turkish elections next year said it is open to talks with other opposition parties on finding a joint candidate who could end President Tayyip Erdogan's two decades in power. But senior deputy Saruhan Oluc told Reuters that...
US News and World Report
Wall St Slips as Powell Sticks to Hawkish Stance
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday after a broad-based recovery in the previous session as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments cemented bets of another large interest rate hike later this month. The Fed is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Condemn Cyberattack on Albania
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.
Comments / 0