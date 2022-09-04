Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
What’s Behind the Heat Wave on the West Coast?
While the weather was quiet and cool here in the Stateline, it was a dangerously hot Labor Day holiday for those on the west coast. High temperatures for many ended up well-above the triple-digit mark, shattering both daily and monthly records. And with no budge in the weather pattern, it looks like this excessive heat is set to stick around for at least a few more days.
MyStateline.com
California keeps lights on after day of grid-straining heat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat Wednesday, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator thanked California residents and businesses...
MyStateline.com
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company
More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to...
MyStateline.com
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday
Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. Former Illinois Congressman Dan Manzullo’s new book …. Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned …. Food Truck Tuesday has new hours. Winnebago County adds funding for entrepreneur...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyStateline.com
Illinois Governor Pritzker spends Labor Day at picnic
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marked the Labor Day holiday by attending the "Salute to Labor" picnic in Rock Island County. Illinois Governor Pritzker spends Labor Day at picnic. HoopStars tournament returns to Rockford for first …. Man brought to hospital after Rockford shooting. Illinois income, property tax refunds coming soon.
MyStateline.com
2 killed in Illinois house explosion
Two people were killed Saturday after a house exploded in LaSalle. Both have now been identified. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to help young …
MyStateline.com
Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs
GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to help young …. Construction can begin on...
MyStateline.com
Illinois income, property tax refunds coming soon
Illinois residents could soon receive up to $600 in income and property tax rebates this month. Why wait? RPS wants your kid to start learning from …. Illinois investing $760M to keep babies from being …. Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere. Freeport man arrested for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyStateline.com
Here's when you will receive your Illinois income, property tax rebates
Illinois residents could receive up to $600 in income and property tax rebates this month. Here’s when you will receive your Illinois income, …. Former Illinois Congressman Dan Manzullo’s new book …. Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company. Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned …
Comments / 0