North Alabama State Fair returns to Muscle Shoals next week
One of North Alabama's most famous annual events will return to the Shoals next week.
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
Urban Legends of the Shoals
Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
Florence, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Florence. The Lexington High School football team will have a game with Wilson High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. The Central High School - Florence football team will have a game with Rogers High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
More flash flooding possible Monday in Alabama; flood watch in effect
More rain is in the forecast for Alabama today, and a flood watch is in effect for the northern half of the state. The National Weather Service said the combination of slow-moving storms and rain over the weekend could lead to flash flooding through the day today. Heavy rain over...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants
When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
Cane Creek Canyon reopens after being closed for summer
Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve has reopened as the Land Trust of North Alabama takes over management of the 713-acre property.
WAFF
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
WAFF
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
North Alabama Medical Center hosting job fair
America is currently facing a national shortage of nurses, and NAMC is no exception.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of September 7
Buddy is an old lab around 7-years-old. He came in as a stray and was never reclaimed. His fee is $110. You can adopt Buddy by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
radio7media.com
Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
Treasure trove of footage of future Muscle Shoals stars surfaces
He has about 200 of the tapes. Kept them in boxes he stowed in the closet, under the bed, in the attic. A few months ago, Tommy Pettus began uploading the material he has on those tapes to YouTube. Twenty-year-old recordings of early live performances by an array of future Muscle Shoals music standouts, including: Jason Isbell, Patterson Hood, John Paul White, Shonna Tucker, Ben Tanner and Gary Nichols.
Hartselle Enquirer
Highway 36 reopens east of Hartselle
Alabama Highway 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek, east of Hartselle is now open to traffic. The area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road was closed to through traffic in April 2021 for construction of bridge culverts to replace bridges at both creeks, as well as improvements to the Hobb Ward Road intersection. Miller & Miller is the contractor on the $2.6 million project.
mynwapaper.com
No more paving this year, Winston County Commission says
DOUBLE SPRINGS - Rosco has reached the end of the road in Winston County. Rosco is the name of the Winston County Road Department’s chip spreader, which is currently down for the count in need of parts or to be replaced. This means the Winston County Commission is facing a dilemma on how to pave roads while desperately needing equipment and no equipment is available.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines lead to road closure in Madison
Madison Police said Eastview Drive in the area of Athens Boulevard will be closed "for several hours" after a wreck that damaged three utility poles and brought down power lines. As of 6:28 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to many customers who lost service due to the damage. Huntsville...
WAFF
LGBTQ+ flags spark controversy, parents pack the Madison City School Board meeting
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison parents spoke at the Madison City School Board meeting after LGBTQ+ pride flags were removed from a James Clemons High School classroom. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said teachers have to remove pride flags because they represent personal viewpoints. In a statement he...
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
2 arrested amid search for Limestone County wanted man
Two men who authorities say are "known associates" of another man wanted were arrested last week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
