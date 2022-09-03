ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

April Killian

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
FLORENCE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants

When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of September 7

Buddy is an old lab around 7-years-old. He came in as a stray and was never reclaimed. His fee is $110. You can adopt Buddy by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
radio7media.com

Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore

ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
ARDMORE, AL
AL.com

Treasure trove of footage of future Muscle Shoals stars surfaces

He has about 200 of the tapes. Kept them in boxes he stowed in the closet, under the bed, in the attic. A few months ago, Tommy Pettus began uploading the material he has on those tapes to YouTube. Twenty-year-old recordings of early live performances by an array of future Muscle Shoals music standouts, including: Jason Isbell, Patterson Hood, John Paul White, Shonna Tucker, Ben Tanner and Gary Nichols.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Highway 36 reopens east of Hartselle

Alabama Highway 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek, east of Hartselle is now open to traffic. The area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road was closed to through traffic in April 2021 for construction of bridge culverts to replace bridges at both creeks, as well as improvements to the Hobb Ward Road intersection. Miller & Miller is the contractor on the $2.6 million project.
HARTSELLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

No more paving this year, Winston County Commission says

DOUBLE SPRINGS - Rosco has reached the end of the road in Winston County. Rosco is the name of the Winston County Road Department’s chip spreader, which is currently down for the count in need of parts or to be replaced. This means the Winston County Commission is facing a dilemma on how to pave roads while desperately needing equipment and no equipment is available.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines lead to road closure in Madison

Madison Police said Eastview Drive in the area of Athens Boulevard will be closed "for several hours" after a wreck that damaged three utility poles and brought down power lines. As of 6:28 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to many customers who lost service due to the damage. Huntsville...
MADISON, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
ALABAMA STATE

