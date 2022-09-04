Read full article on original website
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 9 to 11, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
365thingsinhouston.com
Celebrate Fiestas Patrias 2022 at Mexican Independence Day events around Houston
Mark another year of Mexico’s independence from Spain at Mexican Fiestas Patrias events around Houston from Sunday, September 11 to Saturday, September 17, 2022. Officially, Mexico’s official patriotic independence day holidays begin the evening of September 15, kicked off by the symbolic Grito de Dolores. The name comes from Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in the village of Dolores, whose call out (the grito) for an end to Spanish rule triggered the Mexican War of Independence in 1810.
365thingsinhouston.com
Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston
Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get the Chromatica Ball rolling with Lady Gaga at Minute Maid Park
Take in the unique artistry of Lady Gaga and the Chromatica Ball Tour at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. After two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Gaga at long last brings her Chromatica Ball Tour to H-Town, highlighting her 2020 release, Chromatica, and offering a blend of ’90s house music and cyberpunk feel that only Gaga could dream up.
Minute Maid Park called out for outfield conditions following Bad Bunny concert series
HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park is being called out for banged-up conditions after the reggaetón artist Bad Bunny’s two-night concert series. Fans took to social media to share videos and pictures during Monday’s game against the Rangers. Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny took the stage at...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best food halls in Houston
In this month's installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite food halls around Greater Houston. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder and Edible Houston, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz. Food Halls and Establishments Within Them...
Eater
Houston’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings, Fall 2022
Houston’s restaurant scene in spring and summer proved eventful with openings from multiple bars and restaurants, including local watering hole Patterson Park, Rice Village’s modern Israeli restaurant Hamsa, Montrose’s Italian chophouse Marmo, and a relocation of Underbelly Hospitality’s Georgia James ahead of some shifts in management. Now, fall is on the horizon, and in this new season, Space City is slated to welcome a new onslaught of anticipated restaurants and bars, ranging from establishments slinging masterfully-made sushi and seafood to French fare and barbecue.
12newsnow.com
12News welcomes evening anchor Brenda Matute to Southeast Texas
Brenda Matute is a Houston native who graduated from the University of Houston. She worked in San Angelo, Corpus Christi and most recently, the Rio Grande Valley.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
houstononthecheap.com
Free things to do in Houston near you: 25 fun activities & stuff to enjoy with kids, family & friends!
Save your cash and still see the best of Houston with these local events and activities. Whether you’re visiting Houston for a weekend or you’ve lived here your whole life, you can do any of these things for free and have fun every day of the week!. Here...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in the Galleria & Uptown
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. With the largest shopping mall in Texas (drawing over 30...
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
This Austin Super Tower Will Soon Be The New Tallest Building in Texas by 20 Feet
What's the old saying? "Everything is bigger in Texas." Yeah, we're all familiar with it. Maybe a new saying should be "everything gets bigger and bigger in Texas." Did you hear Austin, TX will soon be home to our state's largest building. For those not up to date on Texas...
papercitymag.com
A Nigerian-Born Designer Launches a Luxury Fashion Label in Houston
Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys and he was always known as the fashionable brother. (Photo by @vdm_photographer) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys. The fourth...
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
spacecityweather.com
For Houston weather it was the best of times, it was the worst of times
It was the best of times: The start of September has continued the trend of August, with slightly cooler than normal weather for the Houston metro area. Plenty of rain, which has fallen without provoking widespread flooding, has largely extinguished the severe drought conditions that had started to encircle our area this summer. And with only about three or four weeks left in the heart of hurricane season for Texas, we still don’t see any real threats in the near future.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s new noise ordinance for bars and clubs now in effect
Some Houston bars, nightclubs and restaurants are now required to get a new kind of permit, which city officials hope will limit excessive noise. The ordinance comes after complaints by residents in some neighborhoods, like Midtown and Montrose, who say loud music and amplified noise from bars and clubs is disruptive. It requires a Commercial Establishment Sound Permit for all bars within 300 feet of a residence that want to play music louder than 75 decibels Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
9 businesses that opened in Sugar Land, Missouri City this summer
Poke Burri is one of the latest restaurants to emerge in Sugar Land with its Sept. 2 opening date. Eight other new businesses have opened throughout the summer. (Courtesy Poke Burri) Sugar Land and Missouri City have seen many new businesses emerge throughout the summer, including spas, a school, restaurants...
