Premier League

BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
BBC

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory

Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
UEFA
BBC

Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
SOCCER
BBC

County Championship: Hampshire batters set platform against Northants

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day one):. Felix Organ continued his fine form with 71 as County Championship title-chasing Hampshire batted out a truncated even day with Northamptonshire. Opening batter Organ ended the Royal London Cup with a 54 in the semi-final against Kent Spitfires, having scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lancashire v Yorkshire - Fin Bean helps Tykes fight back in Roses match

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two):. Lancashire 276: Jennings 119, Wells 84; Hill 6-26, Coad 3-20 Yorkshire 130-4 (53 overs): Bean 42; Williams 2-22 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Lancashire 3 pts by 146 runs. Yorkshire opener Fin Bean made a composed 42 on his first-class debut...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
UEFA
BBC

'﻿We cannot rely on Erling'

P﻿ep Guardiola has warned the addition of Erling Haaland is not enough for Manchester City to canter to a first Champions League success. G﻿uardiola's side start their campaign at Sevilla on Tuesday after exiting at the semi-final stage against Real Madrid last season. T﻿he acquisition of Haaland -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

'Good sign' Real Madrid aren't Champions League favourites - Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti said it's a "good sign" that last year's winners Real Madrid aren't among the favourites to retain the Champions League this season. Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and then Liverpool in the final in May on their way to winning their 14th European Cup. Despite that...
MLS

