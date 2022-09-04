Read full article on original website
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
BBC
Brandon Thomas-Asante: New West Brom striker a 'shining example', says Steve Bruce
West Bromwich Albion new boy Brandon Thomas-Asante made a dream debut when he came off the bench to equalise for the Baggies at The Hawthorns in the 98th minute on Friday. Just 48 hours after signing from Salford City, he scrambled the ball in to deny Vincent Kompany's Burnley all three points and send Twitter mad.
BBC
RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory
Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
BBC
West Ham v FCSB: Hammers boss Moyes eyes Europa Conference League success
West Ham boss David Moyes said he would "love to be in a position to win" the Europa Conference League as they get their campaign under way on Thursday. The Hammers face FCSB in their first group game at the London Stadium. Moyes' men reached the semi-finals of the Europa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
BBC
Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?
So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
BBC
County Championship: Hampshire batters set platform against Northants
LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day one):. Felix Organ continued his fine form with 71 as County Championship title-chasing Hampshire batted out a truncated even day with Northamptonshire. Opening batter Organ ended the Royal London Cup with a 54 in the semi-final against Kent Spitfires, having scored...
BBC
Champions League: Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti 'not surprised' holders are 'underdogs'
Coverage: Radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sportsound; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website and app. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is "not surprised" the bookmakers make his holders only fifth favourites to win this season's Champions League. Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Manchester City and...
BBC
Lancashire v Yorkshire - Fin Bean helps Tykes fight back in Roses match
LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two):. Lancashire 276: Jennings 119, Wells 84; Hill 6-26, Coad 3-20 Yorkshire 130-4 (53 overs): Bean 42; Williams 2-22 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Lancashire 3 pts by 146 runs. Yorkshire opener Fin Bean made a composed 42 on his first-class debut...
Soccer-Leipzig's Tedesco on thin ice after Shakhtar defeat
BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco was hailed as a saviour when he carried them from midtable to a Champions League spot last season and then crowned the run with victory in the German Cup for their first major title.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
BBC
'We cannot rely on Erling'
Pep Guardiola has warned the addition of Erling Haaland is not enough for Manchester City to canter to a first Champions League success. Guardiola's side start their campaign at Sevilla on Tuesday after exiting at the semi-final stage against Real Madrid last season. The acquisition of Haaland -...
ESPN
'Good sign' Real Madrid aren't Champions League favourites - Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti said it's a "good sign" that last year's winners Real Madrid aren't among the favourites to retain the Champions League this season. Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and then Liverpool in the final in May on their way to winning their 14th European Cup. Despite that...
MLS・
'They Will Be Attacking All The Time' - Rodri Preview's Champions League Opener Vs Sevilla
Manchester City Midfielder Rodri previews tomorrow's UEFA Champions League opener against Sevilla.
