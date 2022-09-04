ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennessee viewer
4d ago

the VOLS are going to beat the brakes off of the gators wait and see the VOLS are going to surprise a lot of people this year GO BIG ORANGE !!!!!

zonker
3d ago

This is NOT whatever, "typical" VOLS team that you are imagining. The GATORS will find that out...up close and personal. GO VOLS!!

Brenda Upchurch
4d ago

Well I certainly hope one player can not beat us. I bet coach has our Vols ready to contain that quarterback!

atozsports.com

Quote from Josh Heupel should get Vols fans excited for Pittsburgh game

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel dropped a quote on Wednesday during the SEC coaches’ teleconference that should get UT fans excited. One of the concerns after Tennessee’s win against Ball State, despite the fact that it was a 49-point victory, was that UT didn’t have many big plays.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Pittsburgh offensive lineman gives Vols a bizarre compliment

Pittsburgh Panthers redshirt senior offensive lineman Marcus Minor met with reporters this week to discuss his team’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols. And Minor handed out a compliment that can best be described as…bizarre?. Minor said he’s looking forward to the challenge of playing the Vols while...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols assistant gives major compliment to true freshman

The Tennessee Vols are in great shape right now at the quarterback position. (It’s the first time that’s been said in a while.) Tennessee has a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in starter Hendon Hooker. Then they have strong-armed Joe Milton as their primary backup. Milton, who is built like a tight end, looked much improved during mop-up duty in the Vols’ 59-10 win over Ball State last week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel already has a unique place in the Tennessee Vols history books

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has only coached 14 games at UT, but he already holds a unique place in the UT history books. On Tuesday, the Volunteers entered the AP Top 25 poll as the No. 24 ranked team in the nation. It’s the first time that Tennessee has been ranked since early in the 2020 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 61% of Tennessee voters oppose $500M in state funds going to new Titans stadium

(The Center Square) — In a new poll, 61% of likely voters in Tennessee oppose the state giving $500 million toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium. The poll, conducted by Targoz Market Research for the nonprofit policy group the Beacon Center of Tennessee, showed that 69% of those polled in East Tennessee disapproved of the move while 57% in Middle Tennessee disapproved and 55% in West Tennessee disapproved.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s London top local finisher at Mercy Franklin Classic

Franklin resident Suzanne London was the first female finisher in the Mercy Franklin Catholic 10K Monday morning in downtown Franklin. London, a member of the Franklin Road Runners, finished in 38 minutes, 21 seconds to capture the female crown at the annual race, which included an early morning 10K followed by a 5K race and a 1K kids fun run. The Labor Day tradition is in its 23rd year.
FRANKLIN, TN
generalaviationnews.com

Cylinder failure fatal for three

On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
MCMINNVILLE, TN

