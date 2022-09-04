Read full article on original website
Tennessee viewer
4d ago
the VOLS are going to beat the brakes off of the gators wait and see the VOLS are going to surprise a lot of people this year GO BIG ORANGE !!!!!
Reply(11)
10
zonker
3d ago
This is NOT whatever, "typical" VOLS team that you are imagining. The GATORS will find that out...up close and personal. GO VOLS!!
Reply
3
Brenda Upchurch
4d ago
Well I certainly hope one player can not beat us. I bet coach has our Vols ready to contain that quarterback!
Reply
4
Related
atozsports.com
One extremely important thing the Tennessee Vols need to do to beat Pittsburgh
The Tennessee Vols cruised to an easy win against Ball State in their season-opener last week, but things will be tougher in week two. Tennessee is set to hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers, a team the Vols lost to last season in week two. Pittsburgh is...
atozsports.com
Quote from Josh Heupel should get Vols fans excited for Pittsburgh game
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel dropped a quote on Wednesday during the SEC coaches’ teleconference that should get UT fans excited. One of the concerns after Tennessee’s win against Ball State, despite the fact that it was a 49-point victory, was that UT didn’t have many big plays.
atozsports.com
Pittsburgh offensive lineman gives Vols a bizarre compliment
Pittsburgh Panthers redshirt senior offensive lineman Marcus Minor met with reporters this week to discuss his team’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols. And Minor handed out a compliment that can best be described as…bizarre?. Minor said he’s looking forward to the challenge of playing the Vols while...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant gives major compliment to true freshman
The Tennessee Vols are in great shape right now at the quarterback position. (It’s the first time that’s been said in a while.) Tennessee has a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in starter Hendon Hooker. Then they have strong-armed Joe Milton as their primary backup. Milton, who is built like a tight end, looked much improved during mop-up duty in the Vols’ 59-10 win over Ball State last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Vols assistant explains how Ball State game was very beneficial for Tennessee despite it being a blowout
The Tennessee Vols easily beat Ball State in the season opener last week, winning 59-10 in front of 92,236 fans at Neyland Stadium. There usually isn’t much to take away from a 49-point win over an obviously overmatched opponent. The Ball State game, however, was extremely important for the...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel already has a unique place in the Tennessee Vols history books
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has only coached 14 games at UT, but he already holds a unique place in the UT history books. On Tuesday, the Volunteers entered the AP Top 25 poll as the No. 24 ranked team in the nation. It’s the first time that Tennessee has been ranked since early in the 2020 season.
atozsports.com
Quote from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi confirms a decade-long issue for the Vols has been fixed
A quote this week from Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi confirms that a decade-long issue from the Tennessee Vols has finally been fixed. For the last 10 to 12 years, quarterback development on Rocky Top has been a major issue. The Vols have had a multitude of quarterbacks coaches...
atozsports.com
Updated bowl game projection for Tennessee Vols after win against Ball State
The Tennessee Vols handled business in week one of the 2022 college football season, easily dispatching the Ball State Cardinals in a 59-10 shellacking. Tennessee’s big win wasn’t much of a surprise — the Vols were expected to throttle Ball State. The win basically just confirmed that...
atozsports.com
How the national media is creating a problem for the Vols in their upcoming game against Pittsburgh
The national media — and Las Vegas oddsmakers — have created a major problem this week for the Tennessee Vols ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. Despite the fact that Tennessee lost to Pittsburgh in Knoxville last season, the Vols are being viewed by...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant says one major issue from win against Ball State has already been fixed
The Tennessee Vols were obviously very good in their 59-10 win against Ball State on Thursday night. It’s hard to nitpick a 49-point win. There were a few concerns, however, after the game. One major concern that came from the game was quarterback Hendon Hooker‘s accuracy. Hooker wasn’t...
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Teen with two firearms arrested at Riverdale / Blackman High School Football Game
An incident occurred during this past Friday’s Riverdale / Blackman High School football game. Evidently, a teen showed up at the game with two guns and marijuana, according to schools spokesperson James Evans…. Again, law enforcement recovered two firearms and marijuana from a teenagers vehicle during the Riverdale /...
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 61% of Tennessee voters oppose $500M in state funds going to new Titans stadium
(The Center Square) — In a new poll, 61% of likely voters in Tennessee oppose the state giving $500 million toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium. The poll, conducted by Targoz Market Research for the nonprofit policy group the Beacon Center of Tennessee, showed that 69% of those polled in East Tennessee disapproved of the move while 57% in Middle Tennessee disapproved and 55% in West Tennessee disapproved.
‘Shrinkflation’ hits the Nashville housing market
A new Zillow study found Nashville is experiencing “skrinkflation,” meaning homebuyers are paying more for less square footage when compared to before the pandemic.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin’s London top local finisher at Mercy Franklin Classic
Franklin resident Suzanne London was the first female finisher in the Mercy Franklin Catholic 10K Monday morning in downtown Franklin. London, a member of the Franklin Road Runners, finished in 38 minutes, 21 seconds to capture the female crown at the annual race, which included an early morning 10K followed by a 5K race and a 1K kids fun run. The Labor Day tradition is in its 23rd year.
generalaviationnews.com
Cylinder failure fatal for three
On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee Judges Philip Smith, John Everett Williams die over Labor Day weekend
Tennessee courts lost two longtime judges over the Labor Day weekend with the unexpected deaths of Fourth Circuit Court Judge Philip Smith and Judge John Everett Williams, the presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals. Smith served since 2009 as one of two Nashville judges who preside over divorce...
Comments / 33