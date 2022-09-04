Read full article on original website
Related
Boilermakers are hoping to rebound against Indiana State
lndiana State (1-0) at Purdue (0-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Line: No early line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Purdue leads 5-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
No. 15 Miami enters as big favorite against Southern Miss
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Southern Miss (0-1) at No. 15 Miami (1-0), Saturday, Noon EDT (ACC Network) SERIES RECORD: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE? A 2-0 record for Miami would keep the Hurricanes ranked and add plenty of intrigue for their Week 3 game at No. 6 Texas A&M. Southern Miss is trying to avoid an 0-2 start.
profootballnetwork.com
2022 Hard Knocks Episode 5 recap: Roster cuts and Eminem highlight season finale
Season 18 of HBO’s Hard Knocks wrapped up on Tuesday night, and the finale featured Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell working his way through the team’s final roster cuts. We saw players get released and find new homes, the behind-the-scenes conversations that led to those transactions, and, of course, a visit from Detroit’s own Eminem.
Comments / 0