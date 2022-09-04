ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Hard Knocks Episode 5 recap: Roster cuts and Eminem highlight season finale

Season 18 of HBO’s Hard Knocks wrapped up on Tuesday night, and the finale featured Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell working his way through the team’s final roster cuts. We saw players get released and find new homes, the behind-the-scenes conversations that led to those transactions, and, of course, a visit from Detroit’s own Eminem.
