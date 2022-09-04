From Orlando Bloom to Martin Freeman to Elijah Wood – Here are the 13 richest cast members of Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit – At no 2, with a net worth of $60 million is Ian McKellen who played the fan-favorite Gandalf.

Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg Is Tired Of Racist Fans Trying To Gatekeep Fantasy Franchises For White Audiences Only
A tale as old as time: Racist fans don't want Black people in fantasy realms, and Whoopi Goldberg is sick of it!
Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life to this day, and I will miss her dearly" — Elton John.
New Julian Lennon Album ‘Jude’ Helped Him “Work Through” Emotions About Famous Father
Julian Lennon is the son of Beatles legend John Lennon, a relationship that has come with some complicated emotions for Julian. Himself also a musical artist, Julian has composed a new album, Jude, releasing September 9, that has been part of his journey of emotional healing. The album name itself...
RELATED PEOPLE
Zac Efron Addressed The Plastic Surgery Speculation That Followed Viral Images Of Him In An Earth Day Video Last Year
"If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”
Comments / 0