Week 1 College Football Players of the Week: Todd Centeio takes center stage as JMU enter the FBS in style

By Oliver Hodgkinson
profootballnetwork.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
AllSyracue

Syracuse Reveals Week Two Uniform Combination vs UConn

Syracuse football will wear orange helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when it faces UConn on the road Saturday night.  Syracuse started the season on a strong note with a 31-7 home win over Louisville. The Cardinals had won three straight against the Orange before the dominant performance ...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Tennessee football: Pat Narduzzi expects Hendon Hooker's, Joe Milton's best when Pitt faces Vols

Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi expects a tough assignment defensively Saturday when the Panthers host Tennessee, a rematch of last season's 41-34 classic at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are coming off a 59-point explosion in their season opener behind Hendon Hooker, who played 2.5 quarters and accounted for four touchdowns before giving way to Joe Milton in the second half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Oklahoma St QB Sanders to face tough Arizona St defense

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders picked up where he left off last season in the opener against Central Michigan. Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown passes in a 58-44 win over the Chippewas. He also rushed for 57 yards and a career-best two touchdowns. He’s the nation’s leader in total offense heading into No. 11 Oklahoma State’s game against Arizona State on Saturday night. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said his team’s offensive system lets his senior signal caller take advantage of his experience. “It allows Spencer to freelance a lot and make decisions on his own, do what he wants to do in our style of offense,” Gundy said. “He has a really good feel for our offense and a pretty good idea of what we’re trying to accomplish. That allows him to make plays and use his ability.”
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

WVU Football bowl projections updated heading into Week Two

The 2022 season continues this week, as West Virginia welcomes Kansas to Morgantown for the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. The Mountaineers lost their season opener to rival Pittsburgh last week, but have an opportunity to get a couple wins back, as they should be favored in each of their next two games. Maybe even three straight. That would put them halfway to bowl eligibility. EerSports has gone around the industry to look for the bowl projections related to WVU, and here's where the pundits see the Mountaineers this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
profootballnetwork.com

2022 Hard Knocks Episode 5 recap: Roster cuts and Eminem highlight season finale

Season 18 of HBO’s Hard Knocks wrapped up on Tuesday night, and the finale featured Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell working his way through the team’s final roster cuts. We saw players get released and find new homes, the behind-the-scenes conversations that led to those transactions, and, of course, a visit from Detroit’s own Eminem.
DETROIT, MI

