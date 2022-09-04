Week 1 College Football Players of the Week: Todd Centeio takes center stage as JMU enter the FBS in style

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders picked up where he left off last season in the opener against Central Michigan. Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown passes in a 58-44 win over the Chippewas. He also rushed for 57 yards and a career-best two touchdowns. He’s the nation’s leader in total offense heading into No. 11 Oklahoma State’s game against Arizona State on Saturday night. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said his team’s offensive system lets his senior signal caller take advantage of his experience. “It allows Spencer to freelance a lot and make decisions on his own, do what he wants to do in our style of offense,” Gundy said. “He has a really good feel for our offense and a pretty good idea of what we’re trying to accomplish. That allows him to make plays and use his ability.”

