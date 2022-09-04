ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

‘I liked being a firefighter but I love coaching tennis’: Cedar Hill’s Rocky Rodriguez back doing what he loves most

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Rocky Rodriguez finds peace on the tennis court. But for over three decades he was away from the game he loves most. “I served 31 years for the Dallas Fire Department,” Rodriguez said. “Most of the time when we answered calls, there were children involved. Looking back, those are the times that make you feel good when you were able to help a child.”
CEDAR HILL, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Texas 183, Irving police say

IRVING, Texas — Irving police on Wednesday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of Texas 183 due to a deadly crash, officials said. According to the police department, the shutdown was near O'Connor Road. Drivers were being directed away from the area. The eastbound lanes remained closed around 6:30...
IRVING, TX
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday.   According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred.  The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.   The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash.  The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
ABILENE, TX
KDAF

These are the 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study

Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
DALLAS, TX

