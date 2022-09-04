ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Incredible moment Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane replaces his dad for Foo Fighters’ hit song as Dave Grohl pays tribute

By Jake Penkethman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

DAVE Grohl fought back tears at a tribute concert for his bandmate Taylor Hawkins last night as his son made a special appearance in tribute to his father.

Taylor was found dead in a hotel room, aged 50, just hours before he was due on stage with his bandmates in Bogota, Colombia, in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3Tkn_0hhmzNrJ00
Shane paid tribute to his dad Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlWuL_0hhmzNrJ00
Dave Grohl paid tribute on stage Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33O3b2_0hhmzNrJ00
Drummer Taylor tragically passed away in Colombia at 50 years old earlier this year Credit: Getty

In a moving tribute, Taylor’s 16-year-old son Shane Hawkins played the drums for a heartfelt rendition of My Hero alongside Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Grohl welcomed Shane to the stage following a series of A-list drummers including Travis Barker and Roger Taylor, saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us.

“And let me tell you I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he’s a member of our family.

“And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight.

“Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

The audience were left visibly stunned and moved by Shane’s appearance and his tribute to his late dad.

During a special tribute concert at Wembley Stadium, Dave struggled to contain his emotions in front of the crowd.

Dave insisted the concert would be a celebration for Taylor.

The Foo Fighters frontman confided in Taylor’s close friend Luke Spiller from The Struts about his plans for the concert.

British rocker Luke revealed: “This week has been very bittersweet, and there have definitely been moments when we’ve all had to hold the tears back.

“Taylor and I were good buddies, and musically, we were kindred spirits. I can still hear him calling me at 7.30 in the morning, saying: ‘Lucas, how’s it going?’

“This week we were all at (music venue) 606 in London, and I took Dave to one side and said: ‘Thank you so much for considering me to be involved. I’m so happy I can contribute in some way.’”

Addressing the adoring audience, Foo Fighters frontman Dave said: "When we first started talking about putting something together for Taylor, we sat down and we said even if it's his closest friends, that's like 100 f***ing musicians.”

The legendary rock musician continued: "Because Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every day. And there aren't too many people that he's never jammed with.

"So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we're all connected here today by that one guy.

"Bringing musicians that have never met, musicians that have never played together, all in one place, at one time, with all of you beautiful people to make f***ing noise for Taylor Hawkins."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Qv5x_0hhmzNrJ00
Shane rocked out on stage Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOt8C_0hhmzNrJ00
Dave was filled with emotion on stage Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P17vr_0hhmzNrJ00
Taylor's concert was held at Wembley Stadium Credit: PA

Comments / 13

MEOW!
3d ago

I watched this and I was totally MESMERIZED by this young man. By watching Shane Hawkins I know his dad was watching him from heaven so proud. I do believe this young man is the most passionate playing boy to ever walk this earth. No one compares to him. Now I’m going to watch him again and again and again………

Reply
6
kimr Kimberly
4d ago

He did a great job with great emotion. My heart went out to him.💙

Reply
14
Steve shiner
3d ago

He did a fabulous job I’ve been a drummer for more then 50 years and I wished I played that well 🥁

Reply
5
Related
Page Six

Taylor Hawkins’ son plays ‘My Hero’ on drums with Foo Fighters during tribute gig

A hero to all. During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.” “We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,”...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Dave Grohl
Collider

Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ladies And Gentlemen#Hit Song#British
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'I don't know if I'm comfortable with that': John Lennon's son Julian is shocked by his father being brought 'back to life' to duet in hi-tech stage performances with ex-Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney

The son of slain Beatles legend John Lennon has told how difficult it was to watch his father's posthumous Glastonbury performance with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney. Lennon was brought back to life via the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 track 'I've Got A Feeling' alongside Sir Paul, who delivered a stunning three-hour set at the summer festival in June.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Page Six

Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all

That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy