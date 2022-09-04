ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heiress Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death

Eliza Fletcher's family is in mourning. The billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher, 34, was found dead on Sept. 5, three days after she was abducted while out on a jog in Memphis, according to the city's police department. In the wake of the tragic discovery, her family released a statement and shared how they are "heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss."
