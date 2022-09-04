Eliza Fletcher's family is in mourning. The billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher, 34, was found dead on Sept. 5, three days after she was abducted while out on a jog in Memphis, according to the city's police department. In the wake of the tragic discovery, her family released a statement and shared how they are "heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss."

