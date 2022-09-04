ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain showers continue through the holiday weekend

By Mary Ours
 4 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/4) 03:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some may have been woken up to lightning and thunder and we aren't through with it just yet.

Heavy downpours are still around as we have clusters of storms ahead of a front. Have a backup plan in place for cookouts or pool parties today because rain is likely through the first part of the day.

Nothing severe is expected right now but you'll need the KDKA Weather App on hand so you can get alerts and go inside when rain hits. It won't be widespread, but everyone should see a quick shower or even a heavy downpour at some point through the day.

Humidity meter - next 5 days KDKA Weather Center

Early tomorrow for Labor Day, expect more showers and storms through the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 70s.

It'll stay mild and muggy until we catch by Wednesday with highs back near normal and sunshine.

7-Day Forecast: September 4, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

