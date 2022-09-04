Read full article on original website
RAMLE, Israel (AP) — In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment. Gordin is set to soon take over the Northern Command -- putting him at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah. At a time of heightened tensions, the Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel, dwarfing any threat posed by the Palestinian militant groups in Gaza that have battled Israel in recent years. To Gordin, the connection is clear: His new role will be to keep Hezbollah far away from his old one and ensure that any future fighting “not reach the civilian front.” In an interview with The Associated Press, Gordin said there is “no doubt” that Israel remains the more powerful side. But he said the Hezbollah is nonetheless a potent enemy.
Markets subdued and strikes suspended as industry mourns the Queen – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as businesses, unions and investors mourns the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
Elon Musk Hints At Potential Apple-SpaceX Partnership For iPhone 14 Satellite Feature
Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he’s had some “promising conversations” with Apple Inc AAPL over Starlink connectivity. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter Thursday that the iPhone team is obviously “super smart.”. “For sure, closing link from space to phone...
Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, whose 50-year reign is now Europe’s longest, called Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II “a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all.”. “We shall miss her terribly,” Margrethe said in a statement released by...
