live5news.com
Man arrested for string of burglaries in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested in a string of burglaries at North Charleston businesses. Jerrod Randolph Green, 35, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Summerville and charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary. Officers say seven businesses in...
live5news.com
Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
live5news.com
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.
Charleston leaders voice concern about the court system after King St. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders expressed their concern on Tuesday after a shooting near King and Morris Streets left five people injured early Sunday morning. Two people were arrested on Sunday for firearm violations. Charleston Police said one of the suspects, 20-year-old Tyvone Davis, was out on bond for a charge in Orangeburg […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigating armed robbery at North Charleston gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a gas station. Deputies say a man entered the Parker’s Kitchen on Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning armed with a handgun. A victim told deputies...
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen. Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Six hurt, two arrested in downtown Charleston shooting
Charleston police have arrested two people on firearms violations after an early Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that left six injured with non-life-threatening injuries. According to media reports, the shooting is no longer believed to be random, as police initially thought, but a targeted shooting. Meanwhile, tourists and residents...
counton2.com
Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
live5news.com
Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
iheart.com
Two Shot Outside DMV In Berkeley County
(Berkeley County, SC) --Police are investigating after a shooting outside of a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office in Berkeley County. It happened at the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon. Two people were shot after an altercation, but details on their conditions are unknown. Officials say the victims were likely...
abcnews4.com
Two injured in shooting at DMV in Ladson; authorities searching for suspect
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE, 9/6/22 at 8:15PM): Berkeley County deputies say they have located the suspect vehicle and identified the owner of the vehicle. No arrests have been announced. _______________________. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles office Tuesday...
WJCL
South Carolina Boat Fire: Child, 3 adults injured, taken to hospital
A child and three adults were injured Monday when a boat caught fire in South Carolina. Crews said they were called about 2 p.m. to the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Highway 17 ICW Bridge in North Charleston. Fire officials said when they arrived, they found one boat in...
NCPD: Man faces additional murder charge for shooting pregnant woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has brought additional charges against a man accused of a fatal September 2 shooting after learning that the victim was pregnant. According to NCPD, Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self (25) was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he […]
live5news.com
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of murder after authorities learned the victim was pregnant, police say. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self, 25, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of...
abcnews4.com
Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
Police investigating alleged bank robbery on Folly Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an alleged bank robbery on Folly Road. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said they were responding to a call regarding a bank robbery at Pinnacle Financial Partners (329 Folly Road) around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police told News 2 they are searching for one suspect, but said there […]
abcnews4.com
Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
abcnews4.com
35 years, no answers: Goose Creek PD reopens 'Joe the Barber' cold case
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Thirty-five years ago, Josefino Bugarin, aka Joe the Barber, was murdered at his Goose Creek barbershop. Now, the Goose Creek Police Department is reopening the case, and is already finding new leads that could help them solve this decades-old cold case. For Joyce Cauthan,...
