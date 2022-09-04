Read full article on original website
‘One of the Greatest’: Comedian David A. Arnold Dies at 54
Renowned comedian David A. Arnold has died peacefully in his home on, his family announced in a Thursday statement.Doctors ruled that the 54-year-old’s death was due to natural causes.“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” the family wrote. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”The prolific TV writer had credits in Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns and House of Payne, The Rickey Smiley Show, The Tony Rock Project, Bigger, Side...
Home Economics - Episode 3.01 - Mickey Ears, $19.99 - Promo + Press Release
“Mickey Ears, $19.99” – Tom finds out that Connor is his new boss, which threatens to ruin Marina’s perfectly planned trip to the Happiest Place on Earth – Disneyland Resort in California – on the season three premiere of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Looks as Thrilling as the First One
There’s a lot going on in the teaser for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as to be expected. Netflix has released the first footage for Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his killer 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, which means we finally get to meet the new players of his twisted game.But first, we’ve got to be re-acquainted with our old pal Benoit Blanc, played once again by Daniel Craig. Did you miss that swanky Southern drawl? Worry not: It’s back in full throttle within mere milliseconds of the teaser’s beginning.“Ladies and gentlemen,” Benoit intones, “you expected a mystery. You expected a...
Poker Face - Cherry Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hong Chau, Reed Barney Join Cast
Emmy and Tony winner Cherry Jones (Succession), Luis Guzmán (Shameless), Hong Chau (Watchmen) and Tony winner Reed Birney (Succession) have joined the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television. Details of their roles, as...
David A. Arnold, Comedian & Netflix Star, Dead at 54
David A. Arnold, a well-known comedian who headlined two Netflix specials, died on Wednesday, September… The post David A. Arnold, Comedian & Netflix Star, Dead at 54 appeared first on Outsider.
Get ready for Halloween: These are the 10 best scary movies ever, and how to watch them
These are not the 10 best horror movies of all time. Or so you may say. And you might be right. Any list like this is so subjective that I find myself disagreeing with it already — and I made it. This is true of any list, but horror...
Accused - Margo Martingale, Molly Parker, Rachel Bilson and More Join Cast
Fox’s upcoming anthology Accused has upped the star power of its cast. Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Molly Parker (House of Cards) will appear in an episode tackling conspiracy theories. Coming to Fox in January, the anthology from Homeland‘s Howard Gordon will feature a collection of 15 stories of crime and punishment.
The Sandman - The Sound of Her Wings - Review
The Sandman “The Sound of Her Wings” was written by Lauren Bello (whose only other writing credit is Foundation, but with this source material, it would be hard to go astray) and was directed by Mairzee Almas , whose other credits include Paper Girls, Locke & Key, and Shadow and Bone, so she definitely was a great choice for the show. This episode once again draws on two issues of the comic: #8 “The Sound of Her Wings” and #13 “Men of Good Fortune.” Both of which happen to be favorites of mine, and I was so pleased that the episode was able to do them justice!
