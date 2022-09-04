ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

All the queen's kingdoms: where did Elizabeth II reign?

Queen Elizabeth II's reign encompassed to a large degree Britain's declining global influence, from an empire that once bestrode the world to a middle-ranking economy. Where she remained queen, the role was largely ceremonial, and her duties were carried out by one of her governor generals -- a viceroy who effectively acts as head of state.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy