WVNews
No new COVID deaths; 2,764 active cases in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,764 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Thursday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 7,301. There were 1,025 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases to 589,342 since March 2020.
WVNews
Fall rafting season set on West Virginia's Gauley River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The fall rafting season on West Virginia’s Gauley River gets started this week. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin lowering Summersville Lake to its winter level through releases at the Summersville Dam starting Friday. The weekly releases will continue through Oct. 16.
WVNews
WVNews
West Virginia Association of Counties, County Commissioners Association oppose Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two associations representing West Virginia's elected county officials have announced opposition to Amendment 2. The boards of the West Virginia Association of Counties and the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia are encouraging voters to reject the proposed amendment during the November general election, according to a press release.
WVNews
CDC: West Virginia sees decline in drug overdose deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Overdose deaths in West Virginia declined during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said. From March 2021 to March 2022, West Virginia saw 1,485 overdose deaths, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a decrease of 3.6% from the 1,541 deaths for the year ending in March 2021.
WVNews
West Virginia Del. Walker files suit over racist meme sent to her
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Del. Danielle Walker has sued West Virginians for Life and Richard Demonske over a racist meme that was sent to her. The suit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. Walker is represented by Wheeling attorney Teresa Toriseva. This suit was previously filed in Kanawha County, but was dismissed by the judge due to improper venue, Toriseva explained.
WVNews
Now is not the time for Amendment 2
The old adage that “timing is everything” rings true on many factors and none greater — at this time — than the decision facing West Virginia voters on Amendment 2. To be clear, Amendment 2 isn’t going to cut your personal property tax. What it does is give legislators the ability to amend state tax code.
WVNews
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be...
