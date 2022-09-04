ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Colonial Regional police vehicle involved in crash

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - An on-duty police officer was involved in a Northampton County crash Thursday morning. The Colonial Regional police SUV ended up in the grass near Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township. The SUV had damage to its passenger side. Another car had serious front-end damage...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman dead after York County single-vehicle accident

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Springfield Township, York County. Police say on Aug. 27, a 79-year-old woman from Maryland was driving on North Road when she experienced a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the side of the […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash involving car, SUV in Allentown ties up traffic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A two-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. A car and an SUV slammed into each other on Hanover Avenue just before 2 p.m. Fire crews cut the roof off of the car to get at least one person out of it. No word on...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after the car he was driving slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release.
LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County

Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane closed after crash on Interstate 80

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed in Luzerne County after a crash involving two tractor trailers. The crash happened just before 3:30 Wednesday morning between the Route 93 and Route 339 exits in Black Creek Township, not far from a crash that happened the day before. No injuries were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person dies after being hit by vehicle near Dieruff High School

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Allentown early Tuesday morning. Allentown police officers responded to the area of North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to a news release from city police. That's near Dieruff High School.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Caernarvon police seek tractor-trailer in hit-and-run

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in southern Berks County are on the hunt for a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. Caernarvon Township police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the truck they're seeking. They described it as a white tractor hauling a silver livestock trailer. The truck was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grants available in improve watersheds in Berks, Lebanon

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is making money available to improve the Tulpehocken Creek and Quittapahilla Creek watersheds in Berks and Lebanon counties. Projects eligible for funding must support the enhancement of aquatic habitat, recreational access, and water quality in those watersheds, with priority in...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

