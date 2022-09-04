Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional police vehicle involved in crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - An on-duty police officer was involved in a Northampton County crash Thursday morning. The Colonial Regional police SUV ended up in the grass near Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township. The SUV had damage to its passenger side. Another car had serious front-end damage...
Woman dead after York County single-vehicle accident
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Springfield Township, York County. Police say on Aug. 27, a 79-year-old woman from Maryland was driving on North Road when she experienced a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the side of the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving car, SUV in Allentown ties up traffic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A two-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. A car and an SUV slammed into each other on Hanover Avenue just before 2 p.m. Fire crews cut the roof off of the car to get at least one person out of it. No word on...
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nastassia Pratt was headed home to Allentown from the King of Prussia mall around 9:20 p.m. Friday. She was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Merion Township when she says she almost lost her life. "I just kind of remember letting out a breath and relaxing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after the car he was driving slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release.
Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County
Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
WGAL
I-81 reopens along Lebanon, Schuylkill County line after morning crashes
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two crashes shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line Tuesday morning. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon. The road has since reopened. Pennsylvania State Police said the...
Dump truck driver cited after York bridge collision; repairs to cost over $1M
PennDOT estimates that it will cost between $1.1 and $1.5 million to repair the Queen Street overpass.
Lane closed after crash on Interstate 80
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed in Luzerne County after a crash involving two tractor trailers. The crash happened just before 3:30 Wednesday morning between the Route 93 and Route 339 exits in Black Creek Township, not far from a crash that happened the day before. No injuries were […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
skooknews.com
Mount Carmel Man Locked up in Schuylkill County Prison After Domestic in North Manheim Township
A Mount Carmel man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after a domestic dispute in North Manheim Township on Saturday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around 3:15pm, Matthew Dietz, 32, of Mount Carmel was involved in a domestic dispute with a female. Troopers say while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person dies after being hit by vehicle near Dieruff High School
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Allentown early Tuesday morning. Allentown police officers responded to the area of North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to a news release from city police. That's near Dieruff High School.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures three in Lancaster County
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews in Lancaster County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred along the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads in East Donegal Township around 3:47 p.m. Both roads are currently closed at this time.
firefighternation.com
Firefighter Collapses on Ladder, RIT Activated at Luzerne County (PA) House Fire
Steve Mocarsky – The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sep. 7—A firefighter who collapsed from heat exhaustion halfway up a ladder while battling a blaze in Larksville on Sunday was released from the hospital Tuesday. Edwardsville Fire Chief William Court said in a post on the fire department...
WFMZ-TV Online
Caernarvon police seek tractor-trailer in hit-and-run
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in southern Berks County are on the hunt for a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. Caernarvon Township police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the truck they're seeking. They described it as a white tractor hauling a silver livestock trailer. The truck was...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grants available in improve watersheds in Berks, Lebanon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is making money available to improve the Tulpehocken Creek and Quittapahilla Creek watersheds in Berks and Lebanon counties. Projects eligible for funding must support the enhancement of aquatic habitat, recreational access, and water quality in those watersheds, with priority in...
