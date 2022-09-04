Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
'Thank God for the shelter' Emergency stations provide a lifeline to some residents
MOHAVE VALLEY — For Cheryl Eischens and many other residents in Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley, the American Red Cross disaster shelter at River Valley High School has been a lifesaver. “Definitely,” said Eischens, a resident of the Sunrise Vistas area in Fort Mohave, where power still hasn’t been...
Mohave Daily News
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
Mohave Daily News
Fort Mohave area may be without power through Saturday
FORT MOHAVE — After a devastating storm knocked out power for tens of thousands of Tri-state residents, about 800 Fort Mohave residents may be without power for the rest the week. UniSource Energy Services reported 100 power poles were knocked over or damaged over Labor Day weekend: 10 on...
Mohave Daily News
36,000 left without power
BULLHEAD CITY — What should have been the end of the summer season turned into crisis after a powerful storm left over 36,000 Mohave Electric Cooperative and UniSource Energy Services customers without power, some for more than 20 hours. At approximately 6:08 p.m., Sunday, a massive windstorm reportedly knocked...
Mohave Daily News
Despite outage, council meeting on tap
BULLHEAD CITY — Despite a massive power outage, today will see both a regular Bullhead City Council meeting and a workshop session preceding it, provided there is enough electricity to hold it. The workshop, at 3:30 p.m., will concern two items; the first is a public hearing on an...
Mohave Daily News
League short-term ordinance provides roadmap for city
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council agreed Tuesday to use a draft ordinance on short-term rentals being produced by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns as a starting template for the city’s own regulation of an industry that is permitted under Arizona law. At a workshop...
Mohave Daily News
City approves changes on dwelling units
NEEDLES — City Council members amended the Needles Municipal code to address accessory dwelling units and their permissible uses during their meeting on Aug. 30. ADUs are more commonly know as granny units, in-law suites, casitas or carriage houses. The amendments require that a deed restriction be recorded prior...
Mohave Daily News
LTAB adds to budget request list
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Town Advisory Board added a few items to its list of budget requests for Fiscal Year 2024 earlier this month. The board is expected to rank the priorities at its Sept. 13 meeting after discussing needs and wants at the Aug. 9 regular meeting. LTAB,...
Mohave Daily News
E Center to host award-winning country singers
LAUGHLIN — From children of country music royalty to Grand Ole Opry members, award-winning singers and songwriters Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will bring their highly successful Grits & Glamour Tour to Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center with a performance on Jan. 14. Their career highlights are numerous...
