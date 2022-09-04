Read full article on original website
World's largest flat top mountain located in Colorado
While Colorado is home to plenty of stunning sights to see, one often-overlooked spot is actually the world's largest flat top mountain – Grand Mesa. Visit Grand Junction describes the Grand Mesa as a "distinctive formation, with its flat top and steep cliff sides, [covering] hundreds of square miles." Home to more than 300 alpine lakes found at over 11,000 feet of elevation, this destination is truly one-of-a-kind.
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
Colorado spot among 'world's most popular' ski resort towns, different town more popular in US
By analyzing Google search data, UK-based company Money recently calculated which ski resort towns were most popular worldwide, based on how many unique countries search for a specific resort town the most. Multiple spots in Colorado were found among the most popular places in the world, but what the world is searching for and what Americans are searching for varied.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
Those in the mountains in recent days have likely noticed a haze floating around in Colorado's skies. According to mapping from AirNow.gov, this haze appears to be from smoke that is traveling into Colorado from many fires burning in the Pacific Northwest, particularly those in Idaho and Montana. Mapping shows that smoke is currently the worst in northern Colorado, though this can change quickly with changes in air movement.
The Bones of Colorado Ghost Towns Are Being Transformed Into Cool New Destinations
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In much of america, towns get reimagined rather than abandoned; after the decline of the whaling industry, Cape Cod's villages evolved into vacation spots. But the West has always been different. The boom-and-bust cycles of oil and mineral discovery combined with seemingly endless land reserves meant that, beginning in the 19th century, entire towns were built only to be deserted within a few years. Now, as architects and planners push for greater recycling of buildings and public spaces, many of these places are being cleverly repurposed as vacation destinations—especially in Colorado, home to more than 1,500 uninhabited towns. CampV is one example. A trio of Telluride-based architects has turned the outpost, which was built in 1942 around a (long-closed) uranium mill, into a Burning Man–esque compound with eclectic accommodations (restored historic cabins, Airstreams, and chic tents) and site-specific art installations, with the snowcapped San Juan Mountains as a backdrop. There is a similarly artsy vibe at New Sky Ranch—once a 100-acre settler's homestead on the edge of the Rio Grande National Forest, now a hip campsite and creative retreat, that will soon host workshops on things like green building techniques. Its artist owners, Victor Rivera and Gigi Douglas, are slowly renovating old miners' cabins and a barn that was once a dance hall. Surrounded by aspens deep in the Elk Mountains, rickety wooden Crystal Mill is one of Colorado's most photographed historical sights. Chris Cox, the owner of Crystal ghost town, is turning the abandoned silver-mining camp that the mill powered until 1917 into a sustainable retreat with 20 luxe cabins and a farm-to-table restaurant. Activities like fishing, horseback riding, and excellent backcountry skiing will, Cox hopes, usher in the next generation of adventurers.
INTERACTIVE: Map shows fall foliage timeline prediction for Colorado, rest of country
Are you curious about when fall colors will start changing in your part of the Colorado? You're not alone. SmokyMountains.com has released their annual fall foliage prediction map utilizing NOAA historical temperatures, NOAA historical precipitation, NOAA forecasted temperatures, NOAA forecasted precipitation, historical leaf peak trends, peaks observation trends, and user reports to predict when fall colors will start changing around the country.
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Fall cold front arrives to Colorado Friday!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - September has started out on a hot note for the western U.S. Several cities are breaking *all-time* heat records, not just for the month of September! Thankfully we’ve been spared the worst of the heat in southern Colorado -- but let’s be real, it’s still been way too hot out there. Here’s some of the worst heat wave being experienced in California. 👇
Get Lost in All of These Corn Mazes in Colorado
The fall season in Colorado means fun out in the corn. Corn Mazes will soon be opening throughout Colorado with pumpkin patches opening up soon after. Today we're going to check out some of the more popular corn mazes in Colorado that you can visit this fall. We'll show off some photos of many of the mazes below and provide directions to each stop.
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
