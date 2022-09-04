Read full article on original website
Grambling: Lincoln Prep School soon to open a new $45 million campus
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed. “This has been...
AEP, Hillcrest students place in state writing contest
Two Lincoln Parish students recently garnered second place in the state Youth Writing Contest. Kaejha Stewart, a fifth-grade student at A.E. Phillips, and Penny Roberts, a first grader at Hillcrest Elementary, recently both won second place in their division for writing. Stewart’s fiction story, “Sisters: Life on the Run,” is...
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
Postel has support among jurors, mayor
Until some sort of proof of the accusations against him are brought to the table, Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel has some strong support from some of the board members. Postel came under fire last week when he was asked to resign from his position by police juror...
Foster Farms in Farmerville raising its entry-level wages to over $17 per hour
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Foster Farms will increase its entry-level wage rate for its Farmerville, La. location from $12.70 per hour to $17.30 per hour. Team members will qualify for a comprehensive health care plan, as well as disability and life insurance coverage. We want to hire and retain the best […]
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges, and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services. It happened toward the end of the sermon during the morning service at Sibley Missionary Baptist Church, according to church member and off-duty Minden police officer Jared McIver. What stood out immediately, McIver says, is that the man came in through the front door and slowly made his way down the aisle all the way to a front row seat.
Teacher Feature: Wendy Dulaney helps lead Montessori-based education to a new location
Wendy Dulaney teaches upper elementary and is the head of school at Chautauqua Woods Tutorial, a nature-based Montessori school in Ruston. Dulaney has taught in Montessori classrooms for 20 years. After earning master’s degrees in English and painting from Louisiana Tech, she later fell in love with the Montessori philosophy while her children were receiving a Montessori education.
Postel: “I have no intention of resigning.”
Doug Postel has had quite a week. The Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator found himself being asked to resign from his post a week ago during a meeting with LPPJ juror Skip Russell that was also attended by personnel officer Latonya Lacey. Postel said yesterday that the entire meeting was...
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project
The city of Grambling has moved to team with Lincoln Preparatory School in what both sides consider a win-win situation for all. Grambling’s City Council voted unanimously during Thursday’s night’s monthly meeting to team on a sewer project in which a new 8-inch sewer line will be placed running from the rear of the Grambling Police Station to the new Lincoln Prep School being built on the site of the old Louisiana Tech Golf Course.
Woman held for Texas authorities
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
Student follows in family’s footsteps by joining National Guard
The National Guard family just got a little bigger. Grant Madden, a senior at Ruston High School, recently decided to join the National Guard, following in the footsteps of his family. “My grandfather served In Vietnam in the late ’60s,” Madden said. “He would always tell stories to me about...
City announces water main repair
The city of Ruston has announced repairs to a water main that will put some areas without water for around six hours Tuesday. The water utilities department will be making repairs to a water main, and customers in the following streets/areas will be without water from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
CHS graduate achieves top SouthArk scholarships
Kylee Portilloz, a 2022 graduate of Choudrant High School, has accepted South Arkansas Community College’s top academic scholarship and an athletic scholarship, meaning her education will be fully paid. Portilloz, who is the daughter of Connie Portilloz of Choudrant, was heavily recruited by Nate Evans, SouthArk’s head women’s basketball...
Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released. Authorities in LaSalle Parish are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 45-year-old. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 11 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Zoo Buddy: Opossums!. Updated:...
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
Jurors request proof of accusations against Postel
Lincoln Parish Police Juror Skip Russell had a meeting with LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel last Wednesday, making accusations of unethical and inappropriate actions and calling for his resignation. On Monday, Lincoln Parish Police Jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin, and Glenn Scriber sent a letter to Russell, Postel, and...
High School Marching Band Refused to Yield to the Rain!
Friday night football is fun for many reasons! One of those reasons is the atmosphere created by the marching band! Many directors will dismiss their band if the weather isn’t ideal…if it’s too cold or if it’s raining. The players don’t get that luxury, but the band usually does.
LPSO’s Johnston, Thor add to K-9 handler knowledge
Lincoln Parish Sheriff Office’s Deputy Dereck Johnston has recently completed the K-9 handler course at USK9 Unlimited with his K-9 companion, Thor. LPSO Major Landon Hunt had much to say about Johnston completing the course. “Deputy Johnston started out as one of the reserves and was full time, just...
Russell responds to letter from fellow jurors
As if there wasn’t enough heat surrounding the Lincoln Parish Police Jury over the last few months in regards to the on-going ambulance and rescue situation, the fire turned into an inferno Wednesday when a letter was sent out from jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin and Glenn Scriber to fellow juror Skip Russell.
