QUICKS HITS: Midweek update for Bearcat Football
It was right back to work for Ruston football coach Jerrod Baugh on Tuesday evening for a midweek practice. Baugh’s Bearcats are coming off a tough 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton in the season opener Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. While, obviously, Baugh would...
Lincoln Prep hopes Heard keeps sounding off for Panthers
Transitioning from players the court to the gridiron has resulted in multiple grand slams for Lincoln Preparatory School in recent years. And the Panthers have hope for another slam dunk this season. It worked last week when Brandon Heard hauled in a pass and turned it into a long, game-winning touchdown.
SFA 2.0: Bulldogs face their former team this weekend
When Louisiana Tech lines up to face Stephen F. Austin Saturday night at Joe Aillet Stadium, there will be a number of familiar faces across the field for Bulldog defensive backs Myles Brooks and Willie Roberts. In fact a whole team of familiar faces. The same will hold true for...
Friday Night Lights: Bearcat JV cheerleaders
As we kick off the 2022 high school football season, the Lincoln Parish Journal wants to recognize our wonderful spirit squads for our area high schools. The young ladies that make up these squads are a huge part of the gameday atmosphere each and every Friday night in the fall.
CHS graduate achieves top SouthArk scholarships
Kylee Portilloz, a 2022 graduate of Choudrant High School, has accepted South Arkansas Community College’s top academic scholarship and an athletic scholarship, meaning her education will be fully paid. Portilloz, who is the daughter of Connie Portilloz of Choudrant, was heavily recruited by Nate Evans, SouthArk’s head women’s basketball...
Louisiana student becomes first female football player in school history
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This season, the Bastrop High School football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the school’s first female football player. On Friday, the Rams will face Delhi Charter Delhi, Louisiana.
West Monroe, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ouachita Parish High School football team will have a game with West Monroe High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Ouachita Parish High SchoolWest Monroe High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
High School Marching Band Refused to Yield to the Rain!
Friday night football is fun for many reasons! One of those reasons is the atmosphere created by the marching band! Many directors will dismiss their band if the weather isn’t ideal…if it’s too cold or if it’s raining. The players don’t get that luxury, but the band usually does.
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
Six NSU alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line
Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
Podcast: This week in the LPJ
Malcolm Butler talks with Kyle Roberts about his expanding role with the Lincoln Parish Journal. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Grambling: Lincoln Prep School soon to open a new $45 million campus
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed. “This has been...
Remembering George Larry Myers
Graveside Services for George Larry Myers, age 74, will be held at Northeast Louisiana. Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Tim Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will be under the direction of. Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Ruston. Larry was born...
School of Accountancy receives $250,000 gift
Dick and Charlotte Fowler, of Dallas, have made a $250,000 gift to benefit the School of Accountancy in Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business. Funds will support student scholarships, current and future programming, summer research grants, and awards for publication in top academic journals. “Upon moving from Louisiana to...
Miss Louisiana receives her day in home parish
Gracie Reichman, a senior at Louisiana Tech and current Miss Louisiana, was celebrated in her home of Grant Parish with a proclamation of Gracie Reichman Day. Reichman, a kinesiology and health sciences major, was honored as well with an unveiling of a highway sign that reads, “Welcome to Grant Parish: Home of Miss Louisiana 2022 Miss Gracie Reichman.”
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
AEP, Hillcrest students place in state writing contest
Two Lincoln Parish students recently garnered second place in the state Youth Writing Contest. Kaejha Stewart, a fifth-grade student at A.E. Phillips, and Penny Roberts, a first grader at Hillcrest Elementary, recently both won second place in their division for writing. Stewart’s fiction story, “Sisters: Life on the Run,” is...
Teacher Feature: Wendy Dulaney helps lead Montessori-based education to a new location
Wendy Dulaney teaches upper elementary and is the head of school at Chautauqua Woods Tutorial, a nature-based Montessori school in Ruston. Dulaney has taught in Montessori classrooms for 20 years. After earning master’s degrees in English and painting from Louisiana Tech, she later fell in love with the Montessori philosophy while her children were receiving a Montessori education.
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
Memories of Katrina, part three
When I look back at that time, 17 years ago, when Kyle and I were heading out on our honeymoon, newlyweds with no idea where we would live, all I can think of is community. We have community now, and we had community then — and during trials, you need your community.
