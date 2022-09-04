ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK icon reacts to series 4 cast reveal

RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced the full cast of queens competing in series 4 today (September 7), ahead of its premiere in just over two weeks time. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to most, if not all, of the performers taking part in the series. But Drag Race UK series 2 legend Tayce obviously knows the majority of the cast from working on the circuit, so we couldn't help but ask for her opinion.
digitalspy.com

Netflix announces Teletubbies reboot

Attention all DS forum members with little ones! The Sun is reporting that Netflix have announced a Teletubbies reboot with Tituss Burgess as the narrator. "The Worst Children’s TV Show Is Returning As A Reboot" Says https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/netflix-reboot-teletubbies.html. It confirms it will be animated (so cheaper to make) and will...
digitalspy.com

BBC 4 HD and CBeebies HD appear to be live finally on PSB 3

They are there on PSB 3, live video for CBeebies HD, and likely the same for BBC 4 HD after 7pm tonight (and not the holding caption that's been there since June 29th) Confirmed CBeebies HD live on Mendip. Posts: 15,508. Forum Member. ✭✭. 06/09/22 - 17:48 #4. Although oddly...
digitalspy.com

EE - The mystery surrounding Phase 2

When the new set was announced we were informed that there would be two phases. Phase 2 - Knocking down the existing set and building new areas of Walford on the back lot. The often complained about 87 Million was to cover all of the set development. Not just phase 1.
digitalspy.com

UK Bass Radio is on 104.3 FM in London

I haven't been able to find any records of this yet on the forum or elsewhere, but there's a drum n bass station called UK Bass that has been broadcasting on 104.3 at least for a while now - even has the RDS on the car stereo. They have a website (ukbassradio.com) without any mention that it is even on FM! But judging from the site it seems this station has been around for a long time, so I'm surprised to see that there's very little info about this. Seems to be broadcasting all day every day also.
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending

The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
digitalspy.com

Best iPhone 14 UK pre-order deals

If you've been tempted by Apple's iPhone 14, there's not long to wait before you can get one of the shiny new devices in your hands. The line-up this year isn't a radical shake up in terms of design but contains some nice camera and safety upgrades with bigger screen sizes – that's right, farewell to our much-loved iPhone 13 mini.
digitalspy.com

Series stacks broken, is there a fix?

I have noticed in the last few months some of my series stacks have broken so all the episodes are spread over my most recent recordings folder. Would a software update fix this? If so how is that done. Do a full reboot (turn the box off, then the power...
digitalspy.com

retrieving a deleted number

Firstly, if I have blocked someone, can I still call them or send them a text?. Secondly, I blocked their number on my phone then deleted it. I then realised this was the wrong number but don't know how to get it back or even if I can. When I...
iTunes advice

iTunes advice

Sorry if this is in the wrong forum, but I want to update the music I have on my iPhone and my old laptop that had iTunes on it has broken. Thankfully I backed up the files a while ago though. If I upload the files to iCloud web, is...
digitalspy.com

DAB Stations Available In The UK That Also Broadcast In Other Countries

First of all there is the BBC World Service that's available on DAB in other countries besides in the UK here. Then I've found a dance station called Tomorrowland OWR that's also available worldwide which I didn't think would until receiving the signal from Netherlands during uplift conditions. Some of Global's stations broadcast in Malta and Planet Rock in Bornholm, Denmark as you can see in the link below.
Rarely-used relays

Rarely-used relays

I was just thinking about Canongate VP and HP here in Edinburgh, and it seems like nobody really uses it. I've seen about two rooftop aerials pointing towards it, and that's about it. I understand that it was necessary for the Calton Road and Abbeyhill areas in the analogue age due to multipath, but nowadays it seems like you can just get a high-gain aerial and point it towards Black Hill (or Craigkelly) and it'd be a better solution. Why do relays like this still operate? Newbattle is another one that has mostly (but not entirely) been superceded by high-gain aerials on Craigkelly. It seems a bit wasteful to keep them all running, even if the power output is minimal.
RAM upgrade

RAM upgrade

Hi all, following on from my previous post with the same title... I ended up getting my Son a 32 gb DDR5 RAM for his PC but he says it isn't working, he says it is probably because it is DDR5 and is too advanced for his machine, can anything be done about this software wise or does he need a new motherboard?
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 447 answer and hint: Friday, September 9

If you'd like to read a few hints and tips to help strengthen your daily Wordle game then you'll find all of those and more on this very page. Those in need of the answer to the September 9 (447) Wordle are just a short scroll away from today's solution.
