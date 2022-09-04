Read full article on original website
Lincoln Prep hopes Heard keeps sounding off for Panthers
Transitioning from players the court to the gridiron has resulted in multiple grand slams for Lincoln Preparatory School in recent years. And the Panthers have hope for another slam dunk this season. It worked last week when Brandon Heard hauled in a pass and turned it into a long, game-winning touchdown.
Tech volleyball, soccer recaps
ULM (3-4), coming off a tournament sweep, held a 2-1 advantage through three sets. However, LA Tech (3-5) was able to turn things around and force a fifth set before sealing the victory (24-26, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10). “Coming off a tournament sweep, ULM came out playing with a ton...
QUICKS HITS: Midweek update for Bearcat Football
It was right back to work for Ruston football coach Jerrod Baugh on Tuesday evening for a midweek practice. Baugh’s Bearcats are coming off a tough 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton in the season opener Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. While, obviously, Baugh would...
Bastrop Rams’ guard becomes the first female football player in school history
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the 2022 football season, Bastrop High School’s football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the first female football player in school history. On September 9, 2022, the Rams will face Delhi Charter at 7 PM in Delhi, La.
West Monroe, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ouachita Parish High School football team will have a game with West Monroe High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Ouachita Parish High SchoolWest Monroe High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Ruston, Creek still among Top 10 polls
Both Ruston High School and Cedar Creek are among the schools in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Top 10 Football Polls for the second straight week. The Bearcats fell one spot from No. 5 into a tie for No. 6 following their 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton on Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Ruston received 65 points this week and sits in a two-way tie with Acadiana for 6th place while defending Class 5A champion Zachary is the unanimous No. 1 again this week.
CHS graduate achieves top SouthArk scholarships
Kylee Portilloz, a 2022 graduate of Choudrant High School, has accepted South Arkansas Community College’s top academic scholarship and an athletic scholarship, meaning her education will be fully paid. Portilloz, who is the daughter of Connie Portilloz of Choudrant, was heavily recruited by Nate Evans, SouthArk’s head women’s basketball...
Friday Night Lights: Bearcat JV cheerleaders
As we kick off the 2022 high school football season, the Lincoln Parish Journal wants to recognize our wonderful spirit squads for our area high schools. The young ladies that make up these squads are a huge part of the gameday atmosphere each and every Friday night in the fall.
SFA 2.0: Bulldogs face their former team this weekend
When Louisiana Tech lines up to face Stephen F. Austin Saturday night at Joe Aillet Stadium, there will be a number of familiar faces across the field for Bulldog defensive backs Myles Brooks and Willie Roberts. In fact a whole team of familiar faces. The same will hold true for...
High School Marching Band Refused to Yield to the Rain!
Friday night football is fun for many reasons! One of those reasons is the atmosphere created by the marching band! Many directors will dismiss their band if the weather isn’t ideal…if it’s too cold or if it’s raining. The players don’t get that luxury, but the band usually does.
Remembering George Larry Myers
Graveside Services for George Larry Myers, age 74, will be held at Northeast Louisiana. Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Tim Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will be under the direction of. Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Ruston. Larry was born...
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
Miss Louisiana receives her day in home parish
Gracie Reichman, a senior at Louisiana Tech and current Miss Louisiana, was celebrated in her home of Grant Parish with a proclamation of Gracie Reichman Day. Reichman, a kinesiology and health sciences major, was honored as well with an unveiling of a highway sign that reads, “Welcome to Grant Parish: Home of Miss Louisiana 2022 Miss Gracie Reichman.”
Six NSU alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line
Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
Labor Day barbecue supports Monroe youth boxing program on Renwick St.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local youth boxing program held a Labor Day barbecue to help raise funds for their program. BoneKrusher Youth Program, located at 3307 Renwick Street in Monroe, gives children a chance to participate in boxing during after-school hours. On Monday, the program held a barbecue for the community to help raise funds that will pay for kids’ boxing tuition while also offering children the chance to get in the gym and work on self-discipline.
AEP, Hillcrest students place in state writing contest
Two Lincoln Parish students recently garnered second place in the state Youth Writing Contest. Kaejha Stewart, a fifth-grade student at A.E. Phillips, and Penny Roberts, a first grader at Hillcrest Elementary, recently both won second place in their division for writing. Stewart’s fiction story, “Sisters: Life on the Run,” is...
Teacher Feature: Wendy Dulaney helps lead Montessori-based education to a new location
Wendy Dulaney teaches upper elementary and is the head of school at Chautauqua Woods Tutorial, a nature-based Montessori school in Ruston. Dulaney has taught in Montessori classrooms for 20 years. After earning master’s degrees in English and painting from Louisiana Tech, she later fell in love with the Montessori philosophy while her children were receiving a Montessori education.
‘Remember’ and ‘September.’ They rhyme. Good sign.
It’s that time of year. School has begun again. Service groups are holding their first meetings of the 2022-2023 year. My Bible Study Fellowship group will gather tomorrow for the first time since May. And my Sweet Adelines chorus is gearing up for the annual competition season. Yes, even...
iShuttle launches transportation service at Tech
IShuttle will launch free transportation service for students at Louisiana Tech University today. The shuttles will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. iShuttle’s transportation services will be free to students. Shuttles accommodate 24 passengers and will follow a convenient, fixed 20-minute route. “Students can park...
