Elgin, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

Events Throughout Kane County Commemorate 9/11

A number of public events commemorating 9/11 will be held in towns and municipalities throughout Kane County. Although this is not a complete list, the following is a sampling of some of the events being held:. City of Elgin- The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. on...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Coal City Residents Oppose To Proposed Apartment Complex Project

The Coal City Planning and Zoning Board last month discussed a map amendment that would allow for an apartment building. Village Administrator Matt Fritz explains the details. Fritz said a lot of residents were concerned about traffic. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz said the next hearing...
COAL CITY, IL
Elgin, IL
Government
City
Hanover, IL
City
Elgin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.
WILL COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Closures on I-80 in Joliet over multiple weekends

Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?

Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Mayor Leads Walk Through History in Challenge to Boost Physical Activity Nationwide

Mayor Jeff Schielke is joining more than 60 other mayors in a nationwide initiative to reduce heart disease and stroke by encouraging residents to get up and get moving. Schielke announced a Walk Through History, the city’s first Move with the Mayor event in a series of physical activity offers aimed to foster community and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.
BATAVIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Construction on I-80 in Will County begins this week

WILL COUNTY - One of the most traveled and battered roads in Illinois is getting a billion-dollar makeover, and the work begins this week. Drivers in Will County can expect alternating lane and ramp closures on Interstate 80, just east of the Des Plaines River and on the bridge over the river itself.
WILL COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

Warehouse sale in Joliet is Chicagoland’s biggest of the year

The owner of a Whirlpool distribution center in Joliet recently sold the property, claiming the biggest sale of a Chicagoland industrial building this year. According to Crain’s, Nuveen has sold the one-million-square-foot warehouse at 3851 Youngs Road for a hefty $104.4 million to a Bank of America venture. The price represents a nearly 50% jump from the $71.5 million that Nuveen paid for the building in 2018.
JOLIET, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Commissioner Denise Williams’ Misinformation Speech Leads to Exposing Marketing More Important Than Veterans Mental Wellness –

Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We first exposed alleged Commissioner Denise Williams’ false and misleading comments during the last meeting in this article. After listening to it again, we must thank her for exposing yet more problems with the insider no-bid contract issued by the former Superintendent of the VAC.
WILL COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard Violated Civil Rights of Residents –

Prior to last night’s Dolton Village board meeting, Mayor Tiffany Henyard thought it was a good idea to violate the rights of a citizen attempting to attend the public meeting of the village of Dolton. She had a police officer remove Stephanie Wiedeman prior to the meeting, without due process. This allegedly violated her right to attend a public meeting under the Open Meetings Act and her First Amendment right to speak at the meeting and to hear what others were speaking about.
DOLTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Restaurant Group Faces Lawsuit Regarding ‘Deceptive Charges' Added Onto Bills

A Chicago-based restaurant group is facing legal action after allegedly adding fees and surcharges to customers' bills without notifying them before purchase. Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises and its subsidiary, Do-Rite Tinley LLC are facing a lawsuit after a man who had purchased food at the Do-Rite Chicken and Donuts location in Tinley Park noticed a 3 percent surcharge on his receipt after paying for his food.
CHICAGO, IL

