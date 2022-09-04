Prior to last night’s Dolton Village board meeting, Mayor Tiffany Henyard thought it was a good idea to violate the rights of a citizen attempting to attend the public meeting of the village of Dolton. She had a police officer remove Stephanie Wiedeman prior to the meeting, without due process. This allegedly violated her right to attend a public meeting under the Open Meetings Act and her First Amendment right to speak at the meeting and to hear what others were speaking about.

DOLTON, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO